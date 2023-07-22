Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

The Crew Motorfest is the latest entry in the open-world arcade racing series from team Ubisoft. This upcoming game is going to be launched on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles as well as on the last-gen Xbox One offerings. The game will feature two modes — Performance and Resolution — on current-gen devices that let gamers fine-tune the experience based on their preferences.

Besides this setting, gamers will get a bunch of options to customize their racing experience. This article will tell fans what they should use in the game to ensure smooth and immersive gameplay.

Performance vs. Resolution mode in The Crew Motorfest settings for Xbox Series X and Series S

The Performance and Resolution modes in the current-gen consoles have been a hotly debated topic ever since the devices launched back in 2020. The Xbox Series X will run the latest racing game at 4K 30 FPS with the high-resolution version selected. In Performance mode, the game will run at 1440p 60 FPS on this device.

On the Xbox Series S, this same mode will run the game at 1080p 60 FPS, with Resolution mode resorting to 1440p at 30 FPS. Thus, it's mostly a compromise of smoothness and framerate between the two settings.

It is recommended to stick to Resolution mode on both consoles. 30 FPS is more than enough for a racing game like The Crew Motorfest.

Best The Crew Motorfest settings for Xbox Series X and Series S

There are a bunch of settings to customize on the Xbox Series X and Series S. The best combination to use in The Crew Motorfest is as follows:

Graphics mode: Resolution

Resolution Dynamic range: sRGB

SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: 50

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

20 Color-blind mode: As per your preference

Language

Text language: English

English Audio language: English

Audio

Overall: 100

100 Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Controller audio: On

On Streamer mode: Off (unless you are streaming your game)

Accessibility

Subtitles: On

On Subtitle size: Medium

Medium Subtitle background: 100%

100% Text size: Medium

Medium Convert holds to presses: Off

Best The Crew Motorfest settings for Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X

The Xbox One and One S consoles can play The Crew Motorfest at 1080p. Gamers can expect slightly higher-resolution gameplay of up to 1200p on the higher-end One X. The best settings for these consoles are as follows:

Dynamic range: sRGB

SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: 50

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

20 Color-blind mode: As per your preference

Language

Text language: English

English Audio language: English

Audio

Overall: 100

100 Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Controller audio: On

On Streamer mode: Off (unless you are streaming your game)

Accessibility

Subtitles: On

On Subtitle size: Medium

Medium Subtitle background: 100%

100% Text size: Medium

Medium Convert holds to presses: Off

Overall, The Crew Motorfest is a wonderful racing game on any Xbox console. It doesn't launch until later this year, however. For now, it is in a closed beta stage. Thus, those with an invitation can have some fun right now.