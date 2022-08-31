“The cutest human ever”: fans in awe as Pokimane flaunts her naturally curly hair look

With the exception of a few wigs on special occasions and on cosplay broadcasts, Twitch star Pokimane always dons her standard straight/wavy hairdo on stream and in public. While she revealed in November last year that her hair is naturally very curly, fans have not gotten a good look at Poki's natural hairstyle, except for a few Instagram stories and pictures here and there.

However, fresh out of her month-long streaming hiatus on August 28, Pokimane took to her Twitter and Instagram handles to share a few pictures flaunting her naturally curly hairdo and fascinated her followers with her natural beauty.

In the pictures, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer can be seen taking close-up mirror shots where her fans can see her naturally curly hair in a subtle yet stunning winged eyeliner paired with a white crop graphic tee to accentuate the look.

The look left her viewers in awe of the Twitch streamer, with the majority of the commenters showering her with praise and wholesome messages. Suffice to say, fans absolutely loved their favorite streamer in a different hairdo, perfectly flaunting her natural beauty.

Andrea Botez, a Romanian-Canadian chess player and influencer, even went on to compliment her by saying:

Andrea Botez's reaction (Image via Pokimane/Instagram)

How did Instgram and Twitter react to Pokimane's stunning curly hair?

Clad in a graphic crop top and high waisted gray sweatpants, the Twitch sensation looked absolutely stunning in her naturally curly hair and did not shy away from sharing it on her social media handles. Naturally, Poki's pictures elicited a wave of responses from all corners of the internet and instantly began trending on Twitter as well as on Instagram boasting over 220k and 775k likes respectively.

Everyone just fell in love with her casual yet comfortable outfit choice paired with minimal makeup and curly loose hair. Not just her fans, but several prominent creators and fellow streamers also reacted to her styling choices.

Enter caption

With a wide spectrum of reactions, here is what fans had to say:

Social media reacts to Imane's Instgarm post (Image via Pokimane/Instagram)

Social media reacts to Imane's Instgarm post (Image via Pokimane/Instagram)

Notably, this isn't the first time Pokimane has gone viral for her curly hair. Back in November, when she first revealed her natural hair texture, the post racked up over 778k likes on Instagram in no time.

Other than this, her Coachella 2022 outfit also garnered a plethora of reactions as it sat at 666k likes and thousands of comments at the time of writing.

With all this in mind, it seems like her fashion sense is something everyone is a great fan of. Be it her casual day outfit or any high-end event, the content creator never fails to turn heads with her fashion nous.

Pokimane is currently one of the most popular female creators in the streaming industry, boasting of over nine million followers on her main Twitch channel. Besides this, the online personality is also extremely active on her Instagram handle, which has over six million followers at the time of writing.

Be it her dating rumors, online feuds with different prominent personalities, or even her controversial remarks on sensitive topics, the Twitch powerhouse never fails to be in the headlines.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman