The Division 2 vendors this week (July 1 to 8, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Be it expertise-level farming or creating an entirely new build from scratch, The Division 2 vendors are some of the most helpful NPCs. Their shop items are randomized every week, making players look forward to vendor resets every Tuesday. This week, from July 1 to 8, 2025, there are several new items players can mostly acquire using E-Credits, while other items will require them to utilize their Countdown and DZ credits.

Ad

This article lists all the weapons, gear pieces, and more available for sale from July 1 to 8, 2025. These vendors can be found in all primary settlements across DC, New York, and Brooklyn in The Division 2.

List of all items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (July 1 to 8)

DC Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:

Ad

Trending

" Kingbreaker " named AR with Perfect Flatline talent.

" named AR with Perfect Flatline talent. Tactical AUG A3P AR with Vindictive talent.

Carbine 7 AR with Precision Strike talent.

93R pistol with Perpetuation talent.

Brazos brand set backpack with Clutch talent.

Uzina Getica brand set chest piece with Intimidate talent.

The Division 2 vendor at White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Ad

Countdown Vendor

These are all items available from the Countdown Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Surge " named rifle with Perfect Spike talent.

" named rifle with Perfect Spike talent. " Force Multiplier " named Hana-U brand set backpack with Perfect Combined Arms talent.

" named Hana-U brand set backpack with Perfect Combined Arms talent. "Strategic Alignment" named China Light brand set backpack with Perfect Shock and Awe talent.

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This Vendor also sells caches for Named Items, Optimization, Crossroads Season, and Exotics. All of these can be acquired in exchange for Countdown credits that are acquired by playing the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Ad

Clan Vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor found near the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

" Picaro's Holster " named Brazos brand set holster.

" named Brazos brand set holster. Cavalier gear set kneepads.

Hard Wired gear set kneepads.

Virtuoso gear set kneepads.

93R pistol with Perpetuation talent.

Tactical UMP-45 SMG with Ranger talent.

Grupo Sombra brand set chest piece with Intimidate talent.

M700 Marksman Rifle with Ranger talent.

Douglas and Harding brand set mask piece.

Gila Guard brand set backpack with Companion talent.

Wyvern Wear brand set chest piece with Entrench talent.

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Clan vendor sells mods for Bleed Resistance, Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, and Drone.

Ad

Also read: Slingshot SMG in The Division 2: Stats, how to acquire, and more

Theatre Settlement Vendor

All items available from the Theatre Vendor found near the eastern end of DC in Downtown East district are

" Firm Handshake " Sokolov brand set gloves.

" Sokolov brand set gloves. Double Barrel Sawed Off shotgun with Streamline talent.

ACR SS rifle with Lucky Shot talent.

Lengmo brand set gloves.

Habsburg brand set kneepads.

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Protection from Elites, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy.

Ad

Campus Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor found near the western end of DC in Downtown West district:

" Designated Hitter " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Reformation talent.

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Reformation talent. SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Sledgehammer talent.

Military RPK-74 M LMG with Thunder Strike talent.

Palisade brand set mask.

Uzina Getica brand set holster.

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Castle Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Quiet Roar " named LMG with Perfect Overwhelm talent.

" named LMG with Perfect Overwhelm talent. Classic M44 Carbine Marksman Rifle with Reformation talent.

GR9 LMG with Sledgehammer talent.

Zwiadowka z.o.o brand set mask.

Airaldi brand set holster.

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Castle Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Also read: The Division 2 Week 6 Manhunt guide: Scout 6 objectives and solutions

Dark Zone East Vendor

Here are all items available from the DZ East Vendor found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" Claws Out " named Wyvern Wear brand set holster.

" named Wyvern Wear brand set holster. SOCOM Mk20 SSR Marksman Rifle with Ignited talent.

M249 B LMG with Flatline talent.

Rigger gear set mask.

Aces & Eights gear set holster.

Uzina Getica brand set mask.

Wyvern Wear brand set holster.

Ad

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the DZ East Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Additionally, Exotic caches can be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Ad

Dark Zone South Vendor

These are all the items available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Manic " named AR with Perfect Overflowing talent.

" named AR with Perfect Overflowing talent. M1928 SMG with Unwavering talent.

Black Market AK-M AR with Spike talent.

First Wave PF45 pistol with In Sync talent.

Heartbreaker gear set backpack.

Tip of the Spear gear set backpack.

Petrov brand set backpack with Companion talent.

Shiny Monkey Gear brand set chest piece with Reassigned talent.

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the DZ South Vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Ad

Dark Zone West Vendor

All items available from the DZ West Vendor found near the western edge of the DC map are

" Rock n' Roll " named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent.

" named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent. Double Barrel Shotgun with Fast Hands talent.

1886 Rifle with Steady Handed talent.

Tip of the Spear gear set gloves.

Striker's gear set kneepads.

Richter & Kaiser brand set gloves.

Brazos brand set kneepads.

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the DZ West Vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy. Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Ad

New York Haven Atrium Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the NY map:

ACR AR with Sledgehammer talent.

Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Steady Handed talent.

Military Mk17 Rifle with Optimist talent.

Tactical M1911 Pistol with Perpetuation talent.

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Calculated talent.

Brazos brand set gloves.

Golan Gear brand set holster.

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor is also selling mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Firely, and Trap.

Ad

New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor

Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor found above the escalator in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the NY map:

P90 SMG with Strained talent.

Military MK46 with Strained talent.

KSG Shotgun with Pummel talent.

Px4 Storm Type T with Fast Hands talent.

Murakami brand set chest piece with Efficient talent.

5.11 Tactical brand set kneepads.

Airaldi brand set holster.

Ad

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Skill Duration, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Ad

Brooklyn Bridge Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor found in The Bridge Settlement between Brooklyn Heights an DUMBO district of Brooklyn map:

Converted SMG-9 A2 with Sadist talent.

M249 B LMG with Optimist talent.

ACS-12 Shotgun with Reformation talent.

93R Pistol with Spike talent.

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Adrenaline Rush talent.

Providence brand set gloves.

Fenris brand set holster.

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Critical Hit Damage, Seeker Mine, Firefly, and Trap.

Ad

Noteworthy items that are worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors

Among the large number of basic as well as named items, agents should take special note of a few. This is because the below-mentioned gears and weapons are sought-after items.

" Kingbreaker " named AR with Perfect Flatline talent.

" named AR with Perfect Flatline talent. " Picaro's Holster " named Brazos brand set kneepads.

" named Brazos brand set kneepads. " Firm Handshake " Sokolov brand set gloves.

" Sokolov brand set gloves. " Claws Out " named Wyvern Wear brand set holster.

" named Wyvern Wear brand set holster. "Rock n' Roll" named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent.

Ad

The named gear items here fit nicely in some niche builds. The named AR "Kingbreaker" is a fantastic choice for a Heartbreaker build when outfitted with the Linked Laser Pointer from Technician Specialization. Lastly, the named Shotgun AR "Rock n' Roll" is great for building stats in DPS builds like Striker and Heartbreaker, and serves to be a great secondary weapon choice.

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.