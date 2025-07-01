The Division 2 Week 6 Manhunt guide: Scout 6 objectives and solutions

The Division 2 Crossroads is already halfway through the entire season, with the sixth Scout objectives being unlocked on July 1. Players are still on the Manhunt, completing different tasks throughout Washington DC, and getting the materials. There is also a new 5x EXP event that went live alongside the weekly reset, allowing players to farm for SHD levels.

This article, however, lists the tasks that need completion for Scout 6 Manhunt in the Crossroads season.

Scout 6 objectives and how to complete them for The Division 2 Y7S1 Manhunt

The following list simplifies all the objectives you must complete for the Scout 6 Manhunt mission:

Defeat 25 Black Tusk enemies anywhere in DC.

Defeat three yellow health bar Warhounds in DC. (Recommended inside the Tidal Basin)

(Recommended inside the Tidal Basin) Defeat three named Black Tusk enemies. (Can be done inside the Tidal Basin)

1) 25 Black Tusks

Invade mission in DC (Image via Ubisoft)

To defeat 25 Black Tusks, you can complete an Invade mission on the DC map. We went for the one located in the East Mall area, called the Air and Space Museum, east of "The Ring" safe house.

The Division 2 Invade mission (Image via Ubisoft)

Simply walk to the entrance of the Invade mission, open the gate, and start killing Black Tusk enemies until you have killed 25 of them.

2) Defeat three boss Warhounds

Tidal Basin entrance in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

To do this step, head to the Tidal Basin mission and run it until you encounter a boss Warhound with a yellow health bar inside the mission. The reason we are recommending Tidal Basin for this task is because the next objective in line can also be done in one sitting within this mission.

For now, your job is to defeat three boss Warhounds, or one Warhound three times. The latter is more convenient. Simply defeat the first Warhound in the mission, kill yourself via a Grenade, which will reset the checkpoint, and then defeat that same Warhound again to finish the second task.

3) Defeat three named Black Tusk enemies

The boss Warhounds you just defeated inside Tidal Basin also count as named enemies. Hence, continue the process until you kill the Warhound three more times, and the Scout 6 tasks will be completed.

