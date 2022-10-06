The Feast in Full Swing: Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings gift locations

The Feast in Full Swing is the second part of Genshin Impact's Fecund Blessings event. It follows a similar format to When the Music Sounds. However, the locations of its chests/gifts are completely different.

Once the player knows where all eight locations are, finishing The Feast in Full Swing is straightforward. Opening all the chests will unlock the next portion of Fecund Blessings called The Afterparty.

Note: You must complete When the Music Sounds to gain access to these gift/chest locations.

Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings event guide: Map locations of eight chests in The Feast in Full Swing

A map of all eight locations for this part of Fecund Blessings (Image via HoYoverse)

This Genshin Impact map should make finding all Fecund Blessings chests in The Feast in Full Swing quite simple. A chest icon will appear on the map when players get close to the locations.

Note: The star on the Knights of Favonius Headquarters shown above correlates with a Fecund Blessing chest inside the building. Enter it and make a right turn into the library to find it.

Images of all The Feast in Full Swing locations in Genshin Impact 3.1

Clue #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first chest for this part of the Fecund Blessings event is super easy to find. Players should just head southeast of the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Mondstadt City. The chest is right behind With Wind Comes Glory.

Clue #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second chest is located just a little bit northwest of Mondstadt City's eastern Teleport Waypoint. It's behind the building shown above.

Clue #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The third chest is at the top of a windmill that's south of the Knights of Favonius' headquarters. Using the nearby Teleport Waypoint and gliding southward will get players here easily.

Clue #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Using the Teleport Waypoint near Cider Lake and heading northwest will take players to the fourth chest. It is out in the open, so players cannot miss it.

Clue #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth chest is located slightly northeast of the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Mondstadt City. It's near the northeastern entrance, on top of a cart.

Clue #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

In true Fischl fashion, the sixth chest in this part of the Fecund Blessing event is a little more complicated to get to.

Players must enter the Knights of Favonius Headquarters. If they don't know where that is, it has the icon of a sword over a shield in the southwestern part of Mondstadt city.

Players should then make a right turn and head into the library. They should see the chest appear on the map.

Clue #7 (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining the sixth chest, players should use the Starfell Lake Statue of the Seven and head southwest to see the broken-down cart. The seventh chest is extremely close to it.

Clue #8 (Image via HoYoverse)

The final chest for The Feast in Full Swing in Genshin Impact 3.1 is west of the previous location. It's on the beach of Whispering Woods, near some Hilichurls. It is vital to note that players cannot open this chest while in combat, so they have to deal with the Hilichurls first.

Genshin Impact players should now be done with Fecund Blessings' The Feast in Full Swing portion. There is one more part of the event left, which should be available for players to do if they follow this guide.

