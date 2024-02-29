The Finals 1.10.0 update patch notes: Smoking Gun Event, gameplay fixes, UI fixes, and more

The Finals 1.10.0 update patch is finally live, and the community is excited as the developers from Embark Studios are introducing something new to the plate. As the game continues toward the end of its first chapter, players can now experience the Smoking Gun Event: a single-round tournament. The mode consists of four teams in total, where they’ll face each other in a single round.

Moreover, players can now earn a High Noon Noir Outfit by completing certain contracts alongside Chamber Chum via Twitch drops. The developers are also challenging the community to cash out an amount of $250.000.000.000 in a span of one week in return for some rewards.

This article contains all the gameplay, UI, and map fixes implemented by the developers in The Finals 1.10.0 update patch notes.

Everything we need to know about The Finals 1.10.0 update patch notes

Here’s a detailed description of everything covered in the official The Finals 1.10.0 update patch notes by the developers of Embark Studios:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue with the play again button where it was unavailable at unintended times

Lowered the time for when you can cancel an emote to 1.5 seconds from 3 seconds

Fix for an issue with the tournament screen which caused it to get interrupted if you were eliminated just before the transition happened

Fixed a bug where the camera could appear offset in the end of round screens

UI

Fix for the mouse cursor disappearing when using the systems menu while in gameplay

Squad member offscreen indicator will now list name and health instead of a blue dot

You can now equip items directly from the store and equipment page

Fixed one of the issues that lead to multiple skins being equipped to the same gun

(Note: This issue has caused various error codes for our players, if you’ve frequently encountered issues with TFGE0000, TFSS0007 or other crashes/failure to launch the game please give it a try after updating and let us know on Discord if the situation has improved!)

Maps

Update to the collision of the ground mesh on Monaco

Animation

Fixed more cases where the character deformation would look wrong in squad lineups, such as inwards knees

Improved character mesh deformation

Security

General security updates

Video

Various shadow quality improvements, especially on lower-quality settings

Performance

Optimized system memory usage of the game

Fixed a number of console-specific crashes, especially on Xbox Series S models

Various improvements to the performance of the game across the board

Known Issue

The anti-virus program “CrowdStrike” prevents players from being able to launch THE FINALS. If you’re running into trouble launching the game, please check if you have this software installed

The Glint Tint weapon skin is partially broken, resulting in a darker look than normal, we aim to solve this by the next update

The Smoking Guns splash screen shows an incorrect end date and time. It reads “28th of February” but the event ends on the 7th of March

Las Vegas had issues with players being able to spawn under the sand, so we have disabled the sandstorm version of Las Vegas for now

