The Finals: Best loadout for light, medium, and heavy builds

With so many weapons and gadgets waiting to be unlocked in The Finals, it can be overwhelming for a new player to decide the best loadout for light, medium, and heavy builds. It should be noted that not every contestant has access to the same weapons and gadgets, making it all the more important to choose your loadout carefully based on your playstyle.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best loadouts in The Finals: Weapon and gadget combos

With The Finals Season 3 around the corner, many players are wondering about the best loadout to use in the game. The title offers three varied playstyles with its light, medium, and heavy builds, as well as its huge arsenal of weapons and gadgets.

The light class has the highest movement speed and mobility but a very small health bar and hitbox. Meanwhile, the medium class sits comfortably in the middle with a decent health bar and movement speed. It is usually considered the support class. The heavy class, on the other hand, has an absurd amount of health pool but with slow movement and a larger hitbox.

All three classes are viable for you to find success in The Finals as long as you’re using your weapons and gadgets properly. Here is the best loadout for light, medium, and heavy builds in the game.

Best loadout for Light build

Best loadout for light build (Image via Embark Studios)

Specialization: Cloaking Device

Weapon: SH-1900

Gadgets:

Stun Gun

Breach Charge

Glitch Grenade

The SH-1900 is deadly at close range and deals 180 damage per shot. Complementing it is the cloaking device, which gives you invisibility for 12 seconds. This is the only way to consistently get close to enemies and make the double-barrel shotgun effective.

The Stun Gun also pairs well with this build as it stops enemy players from cashing out and reviving teammates while also disabling their movement. This allows you to get easy kills with the shotgun.

The Breach Charge allows you to get unique angles in a cashout or vault by breaking open a wall or ceiling. You can plant it on a cashout to stop enemies from stealing it. You can also detonate it right under the cashout while it is being stolen so it falls and cancels the ongoing steal.

The Glitch Grenade stops the enemy from using any kind of specialization or gadget while also disabling existing ones. It gives you and your team an opening to squad wipe.

Best loadout for Medium build

Best loadout for medium build (Image via Embark Studios)

Specialization: Healing Beam

Weapon: AKM/FCAR

Gadgets:

Defibrillator

Zipline

Jump Pad

The AKM is a solid assault rifle with 36 ammo per magazine. It deals over 720 damage per magazine. This makes it a very forgiving weapon, allowing you to miss a few shots and still get the frag.

The FCAR is also a solid choice for this build. It deals more damage per shot than the AKM but has a small magazine size. If you’re good with aim, it is the superior choice as it allows you to one-clip enemies.

The Healing Beam is by far the best specialization to run as a medium as it heals your teammates on the go. Your heavy teammate can tank all the incoming damage while you heal them with the Healing Beam.

The Defibrillator is a must-have for medium players as it lets you revive teammates instantly with 40% of their health. In a fast-paced game like The Finals, this is extremely useful to stay alive as a team during a fight.

Ziplines and Jump Pads are great gadgets to have as they allow extended mobility for your entire team. The Jump Pad allows you to take height instantly, getting an advantage over your enemies. A Zipline can be used to cover distances quickly, letting you reach the cashout or vault before your enemies.

Best loadout for Heavy build

Best loadout for heavy build (Image via Embark Studios)

Specialization: Mesh Shield

Weapon: SA-12

Gadgets:

C4

RPG-7

Dome Shield

The SA-12 is an automatic shotgun dealing 104 damage for a full pump. It has a potential DPS of 390 and falls under the S class in The Finals' weapons tier list. However, it is only viable in close-quarter combat.

The Lewis Gun is a good alternative if you want to deal more damage in the medium range.

The Mesh Shield is an excellent specialization for heavy players as it pulls off a shield in front of you, blocking any incoming damage while letting your teammates shoot through it. It has a health of 1250, which adds up to your already big health bar.

The C4 is a detonating bomb that activates 1.9 seconds after throwing it, dealing 239 damage. You can throw two C4s at the same time to deal 478 damage. This gadget works in the same way as the Breach Charge but with significantly more damage. It opens up new creative ways to approach a fight by blowing up entire buildings or by being used as a trap on choke points or cashouts.

The RPG-7 fires a rocket-propelled grenade, doing 180 damage to enemies upon direct hit and breaking anything in the surrounding area. This is the perfect gadget to destroy covers or even entire building floors, creating absolute chaos and turning the fight in your favor.

Lastly, the Dome Shield is a must-have in any team’s arsenal. It creates a protective dome that absorbs any incoming damage while also letting you shoot through it. It has 600 health and stays on the ground for 20 seconds unless destroyed.

Every heavy build should run the Dome Shield as it's extremely potent in the current The Finals meta.

That covers the best loadouts for the light, medium, and heavy builds in The Finals.

