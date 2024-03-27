The Finals update 2.2.0 patch notes: Bunny Bash, weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more

The Finals update 2.2.0 patch notes are officially here, and after the season 2 update, this one is the biggest that the FPS has seen so far. The brand-new update has brought a plethora of changes to the game. From a brand new mode named Bunny Bash to several weapon buffs and nerfs, there is much to explore. The recent update has also fixed some major bugs players reported in The Finals Season 2.
If you want to read the entire The Finals patch notes for update 2.2.0, read below.
The Finals update 2.2.0 patch notes
Here is the entire patch notes for the latest The Finals update in Season 2.
Balancing
KS23
- Increased fire rate from 55 RPM to 73 RPM after The Finals update 2.2.0
- Decreased player damage from 120 to 100
- Increased environmental damage from 600 to 700
- Decreased pump-action animation delay from 0.2s to 0s
- Increased pump-action animation duration from 0.6s to 0.7s after The Finals update 2.2.0
- Increased damage fall-off start range from 15m to 18m
- Decreased damage fall-off end range from 50m to 23m
- Increased the damage fall-off multiplier at max range from 0.4 to 0.6, meaning it does more damage at range
- Increased the projectile speed from 200m/s to 300m/s, meaning players need to lead targets less now
- Decreased bullet dispersion when firing from the hip while crouching, standing, and running, making the weapon more accurate and reliable
FCAR
- Adjusted recoil pattern to make the weapon slightly less easy to control
- Decreased the damage fall-off multiplier at max range from 0.67 to 0.5, meaning it does less damage at long-range after The Finals update 2.2.0
FAMAS
- Adjusted recoil pattern to make the weapon slightly easier to control after The Finals update 2.2.0
93R
- Increased fire rate from 240 RPM to 260 RPM
Glitch Trap
- Reduced the duration of glitch effect from 10s to 5s after The Finals update 2.2.0
Glitch Grenade
- Reduce the duration of glitch effect from 10s to 5s after The Finals update 2.2.0
Changes & Bug Fixes
Daily Quests
- Daily quests will reward an increase in XP from 500 to 1000 after The Finals update 2.2.0
VFX
- Made the dematerializer highlight more visible
- Fixed several instances of VFX not being shown in spectator view after The Finals update 2.2.0
UI
- Removed the “being revived” bar from spectator when being revived with defibs
- Updated the gamemode UI for Power Shift
- Push to talk icon is now more responsive in HUD when activated
- Corrected the clip-size info on KS-23
- Added rank icon next to name tag in frontend and the intro sequence in Ranked Tournaments after The Finals update 2.2.0
- Fixed an issue where the manage contracts button could become disabled
- Tutorial videos on weapons, gadgets and specializations will now autoplay in menus
- Fixed an issue on gamepad preventing players from scrolling the contracts list in end-of-round summary
- Made rank icons in the scoreboard larger and stopped them from fading
- Fixed an issue where the glitch effect was present during the team respawn camera if the last person to be eliminated was glitched
- Fixed an issue where the cashbox icon could start out invisible after The Finals update 2.2.0
Maps
Las Vegas,
- Fixed the blurry THE FINALS branding decal after The Finals update 2.2.0
- Collision fix on the entrance of Argon casino
- Practice Range
- Updated the Season 1 leaderboard trophy after The Finals update 2.2.0
SYS$HORIZON
- Fixed an issue where players were able to shoot through a wall at the entrance of the museum
- Fix for flickering lights and reflection issues
- Fixed an issue where players could hide inside geometry above the Work Space building
Seoul
- Destruction balancing.
- Fixed an issue where players could spawn separately from their team
- Skyway Stadium
- Tweaked spawns to reduce spawn camping from the Office building in Final Round.
Gamemode
Cashout
- Available in the quickplay menu
- Available in private matches
Power Shift
- Flash the platform lights between the team colors when both teams are on the platform
- Fixed an issue where statues could bounce around more than intended on the platform
- Reduced the max angle that the platform can sway from 25 degrees to 15 to make it easier to interact with statues and gadgets
Unranked Tournament
- Removed for now
Bunny Bash
- Available for a limited time
Gameplay
Ziplines
- Fixed an issue when jumping and interacting on the same frame led to instant detaching
- Made so that ziplines can’t be destroyed from the bottom end
Charge and Slam
- Fixed cases where the slam would trigger instead of the charge when close to the ground
Dome Shield
- Fixed so that the outline color is correct
Mesh Shield
- Improved the effect for indicating the shield is about to break
Glitch Grenades
- Fix to stop them from exploding on friendly shields
Anti-Gravity Cube
- Added outline and team color
Gateways
- Fixed an issue that allowed gateways to deploy without enough clearance above them
- Fixed an issue where there was no distance limit for the gateway gadget
Defib Revives
- Fixed an issue where abilities could be activated while being defib revived
- Fixed an issue where players could be stunned and glitched while being defib revived
Canisters
- Fixed an issue where canisters could be teleported when picked u
Spawning
- Increase invulnerability for players who just spawned (not revives)
Battle Pass
- Updated the total XP required to unlock each level to match our intended design. Early levels will now cost 6k instead of 9k XP. Later levels will cost 12k instead of 9k XP. Levels in the middle will remain the same. This means you might see battle pass levels with strange progress numbers, which self-adjusts after your first game played this update. It also means that some of you may unlock new levels at once after your first match in this update.
Animation
- Fixed an issue where hands were not aligned to the gateway gadget in 1st person
- Fixed an issue where throw animations wouldn't cancel properly when triggering ChargeN'Slam.
- Fixed bullet animations for the 93R when reloading and inspecting
- Improved the sprinting animation while holding the pad in 3rd person
That is all there is to know about The Finals update 2.2.0. Check out our other The Finals guides -
All new weapons in The Finals Season 2 || All new gadgets and abilities in The Finals Season 2 || The Finals best settings || The Finals has a cheater problem