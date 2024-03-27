The Finals update 2.2.0 patch notes: Bunny Bash, weapon balancing, bug fixes, and more

The Finals update 2.2.0 patch notes are officially here, and after the season 2 update, this one is the biggest that the FPS has seen so far. The brand-new update has brought a plethora of changes to the game. From a brand new mode named Bunny Bash to several weapon buffs and nerfs, there is much to explore. The recent update has also fixed some major bugs players reported in The Finals Season 2.

If you want to read the entire The Finals patch notes for update 2.2.0, read below.

The Finals update 2.2.0 patch notes

Here is the entire patch notes for the latest The Finals update in Season 2.

Balancing

KS23

Increased fire rate from 55 RPM to 73 RPM after The Finals update 2.2.0

Decreased player damage from 120 to 100

Increased environmental damage from 600 to 700

Decreased pump-action animation delay from 0.2s to 0s

Increased pump-action animation duration from 0.6s to 0.7s after The Finals update 2.2.0

Increased damage fall-off start range from 15m to 18m

Decreased damage fall-off end range from 50m to 23m

Increased the damage fall-off multiplier at max range from 0.4 to 0.6, meaning it does more damage at range

Increased the projectile speed from 200m/s to 300m/s, meaning players need to lead targets less now

Decreased bullet dispersion when firing from the hip while crouching, standing, and running, making the weapon more accurate and reliable

FCAR

Adjusted recoil pattern to make the weapon slightly less easy to control

Decreased the damage fall-off multiplier at max range from 0.67 to 0.5, meaning it does less damage at long-range after The Finals update 2.2.0

FAMAS

Adjusted recoil pattern to make the weapon slightly easier to control after The Finals update 2.2.0

93R

Increased fire rate from 240 RPM to 260 RPM

Glitch Trap

Reduced the duration of glitch effect from 10s to 5s after The Finals update 2.2.0

Glitch Grenade

Reduce the duration of glitch effect from 10s to 5s after The Finals update 2.2.0

Changes & Bug Fixes

Daily Quests

Daily quests will reward an increase in XP from 500 to 1000 after The Finals update 2.2.0

VFX

Made the dematerializer highlight more visible

Fixed several instances of VFX not being shown in spectator view after The Finals update 2.2.0

UI

Removed the “being revived” bar from spectator when being revived with defibs

Updated the gamemode UI for Power Shift

Push to talk icon is now more responsive in HUD when activated

Corrected the clip-size info on KS-23

Added rank icon next to name tag in frontend and the intro sequence in Ranked Tournaments after The Finals update 2.2.0

Fixed an issue where the manage contracts button could become disabled

Tutorial videos on weapons, gadgets and specializations will now autoplay in menus

Fixed an issue on gamepad preventing players from scrolling the contracts list in end-of-round summary

Made rank icons in the scoreboard larger and stopped them from fading

Fixed an issue where the glitch effect was present during the team respawn camera if the last person to be eliminated was glitched

Fixed an issue where the cashbox icon could start out invisible after The Finals update 2.2.0

Maps

Las Vegas,

Fixed the blurry THE FINALS branding decal after The Finals update 2.2.0

Collision fix on the entrance of Argon casino

Practice Range

Updated the Season 1 leaderboard trophy after The Finals update 2.2.0

SYS$HORIZON

Fixed an issue where players were able to shoot through a wall at the entrance of the museum

Fix for flickering lights and reflection issues

Fixed an issue where players could hide inside geometry above the Work Space building

Seoul

Destruction balancing.

Fixed an issue where players could spawn separately from their team

Skyway Stadium

Tweaked spawns to reduce spawn camping from the Office building in Final Round.

Gamemode

Cashout

Available in the quickplay menu

Available in private matches

Power Shift

Flash the platform lights between the team colors when both teams are on the platform

Fixed an issue where statues could bounce around more than intended on the platform

Reduced the max angle that the platform can sway from 25 degrees to 15 to make it easier to interact with statues and gadgets

Unranked Tournament

Removed for now

Bunny Bash

Available for a limited time

Gameplay

Ziplines

Fixed an issue when jumping and interacting on the same frame led to instant detaching

Made so that ziplines can’t be destroyed from the bottom end

Charge and Slam

Fixed cases where the slam would trigger instead of the charge when close to the ground

Dome Shield

Fixed so that the outline color is correct

Mesh Shield

Improved the effect for indicating the shield is about to break

Glitch Grenades

Fix to stop them from exploding on friendly shields

Anti-Gravity Cube

Added outline and team color

Gateways

Fixed an issue that allowed gateways to deploy without enough clearance above them

Fixed an issue where there was no distance limit for the gateway gadget

Defib Revives

Fixed an issue where abilities could be activated while being defib revived

Fixed an issue where players could be stunned and glitched while being defib revived

Canisters

Fixed an issue where canisters could be teleported when picked u

Spawning

Increase invulnerability for players who just spawned (not revives)

Battle Pass

Updated the total XP required to unlock each level to match our intended design. Early levels will now cost 6k instead of 9k XP. Later levels will cost 12k instead of 9k XP. Levels in the middle will remain the same. This means you might see battle pass levels with strange progress numbers, which self-adjusts after your first game played this update. It also means that some of you may unlock new levels at once after your first match in this update.

Animation

Fixed an issue where hands were not aligned to the gateway gadget in 1st person

Fixed an issue where throw animations wouldn't cancel properly when triggering ChargeN'Slam.

Fixed bullet animations for the 93R when reloading and inspecting

Improved the sprinting animation while holding the pad in 3rd person

That is all there is to know about The Finals update 2.2.0. Check out our other The Finals guides -

