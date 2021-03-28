The future is faceless: Understanding the rise of faceless creators

Over the past year, the internet has seen an unprecedented rise in the number of faceless content creators that have gained popularity.

The trend of anonymous content creators began years ago, with people choosing to be anonymous to protect their personal lives. While there might be a number of disadvantages to being a faceless content creator, there are certain pros as well.

Anonymous content creators have the ability to continue with their life as it was before they got famous. Over the past year, celebrities such as Clay “Dream” and Corpse Husband have pretty much transformed the way people look at anonymous content creators.

The unprecedented rise of anonymous content creators

There are a number of reasons why anonymous content creators are a recent phenomenon. Initially, the majority of “faceless content creators” were social commentators, or streamers who played video-games. However, the rise of creators such as Corpse Husband and virtual idol agency “Hololive” has brought forth a huge transformation.

Corpse Husband in particular added quite a few new elements to the idea of an anonymous content creator. For years, Corpse Husband was a horror-narration YouTuber who would narrate stories that his viewers sent. He developed almost a cult following, and was known for his unique, mysterious voice that made his horror-narration an experience in itself.

Even so, much of Corpse Husband’s recent success can be attributed to the game “Among Us.” It allowed him to engage with his audience and other content creators on a daily basis, and led to an increase in the number of “Vtubers” and anonymous content creators. Hololive is a Japanese agency with a big presence in China as well. Their English chapter has found increased success in recent times, with the audience now more willing to invest in anonymous content creators.

Initially, the assumption was that people do not generally like engaging with streamers who do not show their face. Content creators such as Pokimane and PewDiePie have found huge success by creating a personal relationship with their fans. However, anonymous content creators like Corpse Husband have various elements of mysticism that tend to keep viewers interested.

Fans of anonymous content creators like Corpse Husbands and Dreams can be highly obsessive. They are always on the lookout for personal details that the content creator might reveal, leading to increased levels of interest on different platforms. Over the years, quite a few content creators have been mistreated by audience members.

Sweet Anita was infamously stalked by a man who had given out multiple death threats, and even knew where she lived. Anonymous content creators might have a range of reasons why they want their identity to be a secret. They might want to protect themselves and those around them from unwanted attention. Moreover, the existence of the “cancel culture” means that creators today have to be very careful about what they say online.

Anonymous content creators such as Dream have already seen huge criticism from the internet for various reasons. Dream was accused of cheating during his Minecraft speedruns. Moreover, it is common for creators to receive personal insults and threats on the internet. In such a scenario, an anonymous content creator has a much better chance of moving on with their life, or redeeming their online career.

There are some cons as well. Anonymous content creators obviously find it more difficult to maintain a personal relationship with their audience. However, as Corpse Husband and his mystical online identity proves, it is not impossible.