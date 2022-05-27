"The government should go after them for false advertisement": Community blasts Battlefield 2042 over comparisons with previous series entries

Battlefield 2042 has often been compared to previous iterations of the series, owing to its poor content and execution. Many fans believe that DICE and EA are major reasons for the poor state of the game. There has been little work done on the game since its release in 2021, especially compared to previous titles like Battlefield 4.

When its trailer first dropped, Battlefield 2042 had promised great things to its fans. However, the release has gone in the opposite direction as players have been unhappy with all that has been released so far. To make matters worse, DICE has been busy fixing the bugs at the cost of adding fresh content.

For example, the delay of Season One is one of the many things that have angered the players. This matter looks worse when games like Battlefield 4 receive more content in the same time frame.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to the latest game having bare content

The original post was made by Reddit user u/Freemanh200, who posted details about the content additions in Battlefield 4. Many passionate fans consider it to be the best game in the series, simply due to its quality.

The user stated that all Battlefield 2042 has received in a similar time frame is one map.

Other users also expressed their frustration at how DICE has handled its title. One fan recalled the greatness of the maps added to Battlefield 4. They remembered how good the Zavod map was at night, and they would love to play on it.

Some fans are furious, believing that DICE should be ashamed of their lack of work.

In response, one player added that the main problem is the community and how easily they are satisfied with the bare minimum amount of work. For example, some players were happy with the recent patch, which added some basic things in the larger context of things.

When the Beta version had released, the players were promised that all the issues visible would be patched with the official release of the game. However, despite it being over a year, many of those problems persist.

One player added that it's not just the maps for Battlefield 4. They game has sparse guns and vehicles as well. Battlefield 2042 is yet to get a gun outside Portal since its release.

The sentiments against DICE are at an all-time high as one member thinks that the company has become a laughing stock, and should be termed a scam.

Some are puzzled at the map size in Battlefield 2042 and believe that it is too big. Instead, they want more numbers of medium sized maps which could add variety and result in faster gameplay.

Some fans felt quite nostalgic looking at the maps of Battlefield 4, and it made them want to play the game again.

Some find it unbelievable that four studios supposedly worked on Battlefield 2042. They are also confounded at how the developers do not see that the fan base is not okay with the game, and never will be.

Some put the blame of the changes on DICE, as many of the old faithful have left for greener pastures.

There is a nearly ten-year gap between Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 4. One would have hoped that DICE would have learned new things during this time and incorporated them into their projects. In reality, the opposite has happened, which has caused many fans to be upset.

