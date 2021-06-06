The Internet is trying to ship Pokimane and xQc together, and Ludwig isn't having any of it

Ever since Felix “xQc” Lengyel admitted that he thinks Imane “Pokimane” Anys is the most attractive streamer on the internet, fans have been trying to “ship” the two.

xQc was asked who he thinks is the most attractive streamer during Ludwig Ahgren’s “Twitch-couples” version of the “Newlyweds” game. xQc ended up taking Pokimane’s name.

The incident has since gone viral, with multiple Reddit posts seemingly shipping the two despite xQc's relationship with Sam “Adeptthebest.” Pokimane recently got into a similar situation with Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker. Regardless, Ludwig called out the Twitch and Reddit community for shipping Pokimane and xQc during a recent live stream.

Ludwig calls out Twitch community for “shipping” xQc and Pokimane

After xQc’s confession during the Newlyweds game show stream, he got into a hilarious back-and-forth with Pokimane and responded by claiming that she instead had a “crush” on xQc’s girlfriend and long-term roommate Adept. However, when xQc saw the clip during a recent stream, he had evidently pre-watched it and pretended to hear only a part of it.

xQc’s conclusion was that Pokimane had called her “handsome,” leading to a hilarious reaction from the female streamer. She later claimed that the exchange with xQc had been a lot of “fun.” For more information about the incident(s), the following article can be read.

Needless to say, the internet responded by shipping the two content creators together. Multiple Reddit posts shipping Pokimane and xQc together have come up in recent days. Ludwig went on a lengthy rant during a a recent live stream. He referenced Fortnite star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins who, in 2018, explained why he doesn’t play with female gamers. According to Ninja, every flirtatious or normal conversation that he had with female gamers led to suggestive rumors on the internet.

Ludwig said that Ninja might have been right, and claimed the following:

“Exactly how you guys are acting right now. Twitch chat, you are being the reason, and LSF you are being the reason why Ninja said s**t back in the day like “I don’t play with women, because any relationship with a woman, as a man, is automatically shipped. This is literally OTV levels of shipping right now with this whole Poki and xQc thing.”

Needless to say, Ludwig is not pleased with the rumors shipping xQc and Pokimane together. He explained that the former had been told to exclude his girlfriend, and simply wanted to take a name he thought Adept would be able to guess:

”He was deadass asked who he thought was the most attractive streamer that is not your partner, and he didn’t do a meme answer, he answered something he thought his partner would guess. And now there is this weird back and forth where viewers are clipping reactions, and almost baiting shipping between them.”

Pokimane had also later claimed that she will “love to play Valorant with xQc,” another comment that was used to ship her with the streamer.

Ludwig also argued that the clips cannot be called a joke anymore:

“It can be a joke, but at what point is it NOT a joke? This is the sixth f**king clip about it. Are we still joking? Should I have laughed after watching that clip? It seemed like Poki was just genuinely excited to play Valorant with xQc.”

Both xQc and Pokimane have not yet commented on the situation. However, it must be noted that Pokimane only recently went on a rant against some of her viewers who have accused her of having a “secret relationship” with HasanAbi in the past. For more information about the incident, the following article can be read.

Edited by Gautham Balaji