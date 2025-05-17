The Precinct: All plaque locations

There are a total of 20 plaque locations in The Precinct. These readable boards provide more lore about Averno City. Reading all of them will give you the Historian achievement. However, you must thoroughly scour the city to find these readables. which, while trying to tackle the various crimes in the game, might be difficult.

This article provides all the plaque locations in the open-world arcade-action cop title.

All plaque locations in The Precinct

Here are all the readable boards scattered throughout Averno City:

Western Averno City: Southwest of the Carver Port. At the edge of the region. On the wall of a building with a green roof. Electric Avenue Theater: North of Shermer Court. Northwest of Electric Avenue. Next to the door of the theater. Hotel Rouge: Corner of the Sunnyside block. Below Ocean Strip. Chinatown: Above the "h" in the Chinatown text on the map. On the stone walls connected to the stairs. Coastal Seating: Eastern corner of the Pilgrim's Lookout. Just before the road turns north towards Slipwater Yard. Look for a small rectangular structure. Eastern Averno Bridge: To the left of the Lacoima Bay text on the map, near the edge of the Lacoima Bridge. Next to the "Speed Limit 55" sign. St. Harry’s Hospital: In the eastern corner of the field/area to the right of Baltimore Terrace on the map. To the western wall of the hospital front. Averno Industrial Steel Mill: Next to the Brookhaven subway station entrance. Founder’s Bank: Just above "e" in the Mercer Heights text on the map. Averno City’s First R.A.A.T Station: Northwest of Baltimore Terrace. Next to the South Shore subway entrance. With that, you'll have gotten ten of the 20 plaque locations in the game. Helipad: Southeast of Baltimore Terrace. In the area protruding out of the road from Haddonfield Point to Pilgrims' Lookout. The plaque will be on a cube-ish building. Averno Guardians: Below the "a" of Central Plaza. Above Mercer Heights. On one of the sides of the central statue. The Colosseum: Above the "u" of Colosseum. Southeast of Sunnyside. Check the eastern wall of the Colosseum. Beale Broadcast: Western region of the Dutch Exchange. North of Electric Avenue. Plaque board will be left of Averno Sentinel sign. Averno City’s Museum of Local History: Eastern segment of the Dutch Exchange. The Roxy Lounge: Southern region of Carlito. West of Lafayette. Right of the "Peep Show" building. Averno City Docks: The top of the two protruding box-esque regions in Carver Port. Check in its southeastern corner. The plaque will be on the wall of a massive red brick building. Jammy’s Donuts: Next to Boddicker Yard subway entrance. Serenity Park: To find the penultimate board of all the 20 plaque locations in the game, look at the western segment of the Serenity Park area. Check its western edge. The plaque board will be hanging on one of the trees. ACPD Precinct: Above "W" of Linden (West). North of Litchfield. The board will be at the back of the Averno City Police Station.

Those were all the plaque locations in the game.

Check out our other articles on the open-world top-down title:

