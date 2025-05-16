All Crimes in The Precinct and how to resolve them

There are a total of 28 Crimes in The Precinct. This open-world arcade-action title by Fallen Tree Games puts you in the shoes of a beat cop, assigning you to respond to Callouts and resolve Crimes in Averno City. However, as a cop, you must follow protocols while doing so, which, with so many rules, might feel a bit overwhelming.
This article guides you on all Crimes in The Precinct and the protocols related to dealing with them.
All Crimes in The Precinct and how to handle them
There are four different Crime types in the game:
- On-Foot Crimes
- Vehicle Crimes
- Possession Crimes
- Other Crimes
All On-Foot Crimes in The Precinct
All Vehicle Crimes in the game
All Possession Crimes in The Precinct
Other Crimes
There are other Crimes in the game that do not fit into these categories, these are:
1) Crime Spree
The Callout panel will reflect the most serious Crime committed by the Suspect, follow the rules for that one as priority.
2) Prior Crimes
When you check a Suspect's ID, it may flag some previous crimes he might've committed and is actively Wanted for.
Authorised Force
- Restraining Force
Mandatory Actions
- Restrain Suspect.
- Resolve, then Arrest them.
- Escort/Call Escort Unit.
Additional Actions:
- Order Suspect to surrender.
- Restrain Suspect
- If necessary, forcefully restrain Suspect.
- Perform a Search.
- Arrest Suspect.
- Escort them/Use Escort Unit.
Note: Although a higher force may have been used when trying to restrain him beforehand, in a case of Prior Crimes, you can only use Restraining force. That is, unless the Suspect commits any other Crime requiring higher measures.
