All Crimes in The Precinct and how to resolve them

There are a total of 28 Crimes in The Precinct. This open-world arcade-action title by Fallen Tree Games puts you in the shoes of a beat cop, assigning you to respond to Callouts and resolve Crimes in Averno City. However, as a cop, you must follow protocols while doing so, which, with so many rules, might feel a bit overwhelming.

Ad

This article guides you on all Crimes in The Precinct and the protocols related to dealing with them.

All Crimes in The Precinct and how to handle them

There are four different Crime types in the game:

On-Foot Crimes

Vehicle Crimes

Possession Crimes

Other Crimes

All On-Foot Crimes in The Precinct

Burglary protocols (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

Crime Authorized Force Mandatory Actions Additional Actions Recommended Approach Aggravated Burglary Non-lethal Force Resolve > Arrest. Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID. Restrain Suspects. Search them. 1. Order Suspects to surrender. 2. Restrain all of them. 3. If needed, use force on them. 4. Perform a Search on all. 5. Arrest all Suspects. 6. Escort Suspects / Call the Escort Unit. Assault / Aggravated Assault Non-lethal Force Resolve > Arrest. Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID. Search Suspect. Restrain them. Cover body. 1. Order Suspect to surrender.2. Restrain them.3. If required, forcefully restrain.4. If the Suspect acts suspiciously, perform a Search.5. If the victim is dead, cover the body.6. Arrest Suspects.7. Escort Suspects / Call the Escort Unit. Assault with a Deadly Weapon Lethal force Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Restrain Suspects.Search them.Cover body. 1. Order the Suspect to surrender.2. Restrain Suspect.3. If necessary, use Force to restrain them.4. If they act suspiciously, perform a Search.5. If the victim is dead, Cover the Body.6. Arrest Suspect.7. Escort them / Call the Escort Unit. Attacking an officer (Lethal) Lethal force Restrain Suspect.Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Search Suspect.Neutralize them. 1. Order the Suspect to surrender.2. Restrain Suspect.3. If necessary, forcefully restrain the Suspect.4. If needed, neutralize the Suspect.5. Perform a Search.6. Arrest Suspect.7. Escort Suspect / Call the Escort Unit. Attacking an officer (Non-lethal) Non-lethal force Restrain Suspect.Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Search Suspect. 1. Order the Suspect to surrender.2. Restrain them.3. If necessary, forcefully restrain them.4. Perform a Search.5. Arrest Suspect.6. Escort Suspect / Call the Escort Unit. Burglary Non-lethal Force Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Search Suspects.Restrain them. 1. Order Suspects to surrender.2. Restrain them.3. If necessary, forcefully restrain Suspects.4. Perform a Search.5. Arrest Suspects6. Escort them/ Call the Escort Unit. Drug Deal Restraining Force Search Suspects.Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Restrain Suspects. 1. Order Suspects to surrender.2. Restrain them.3. If necessary, forcefully restrain Suspects.4. Perform a Search on the dealer and taker.5. Arrest Suspects.6. Escort them/ Call the Escort Unit. Evading Arrest Restraining force Restrain Suspect.Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Search Suspect. 1. Restrain Suspect.2. If required, forcefully restrain them.3. Arrest Suspect.4. Escort them / Call the Escort Unit. Gang Vs Gang Lethal force Restrain Suspects.Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Search Suspects. 1. Order Suspects to surrender.2. Restrain all of them.3. If required, forcefully restrain. 4. If required, neutralize Suspects.5. Perform a Search.6. Arrest all Suspects.7. Escort them/ Call the Escort Unit. Graffiti Vandalism No Force Resolve > Issue Fine. Check ID.Search Offender. 1. Approach the graffiti Offender.2. If the Offender acts suspiciously, check ID and perform Search.4. Issue Fine. Littering No Force Resolve > Issue Fine. Check ID.Search Offender. 1. Approach the littering Offender.2. If the Offender acts suspiciously, check ID and perform a Search.4. Issue Fine. Mugging Restraining force Search Suspect.Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Restrain Suspect. 1. Order the Suspect to surrender.2. Restrain Suspect.3. If required, forcefully restrain the Suspect.4. Perform a Search.5. Arrest Suspect.6. Escort Suspect / Call the Escort Unit. Murder Lethal force Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Restrain Suspect.Search Suspect. 1. Order the Suspect to surrender.2. Restrain Suspect.3. If necessary, forcefully restrain the Suspect.4. If required, neutralize them.5. If the Suspect acts suspiciously, perform a Search.6. Arrest Suspect.7. Escort Suspect / Call the Escort Unit. Street fight Non-lethal force Resolve > Arrest.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Search Suspects.Restrain them.Cover body. 1. Order Suspects to surrender.2. Restrain all Suspects.3. If required, forcefully restrain them.4. Perform a Search.5. If a victim is dead, cover the body.6. Arrest Suspects.7. Escort Suspects / Call the Escort Unit.

Ad

Trending

All Vehicle Crimes in the game

Vehicle Accident protocols (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

Crime Authorized Force Mandatory Actions Additional Actions Recommended Approach Carjacking Restraining force Remove the Suspect from the vehicle.Arrest them.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Perform a Breathalyzer test.Search Suspect.Search vehicle. 1. Order the Suspect to surrender.2. Remove the Suspect from the vehicle.3. Restrain them.4. If necessary, use force.5. Perform a Search on the Suspect.6. Arrest them.7. Escort Suspect /Call the Escort Unit. Driving under influence (DUI) Restraining force Restrain Suspect.Resolve > Arrest Suspect.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Search Suspect. 1. Restrain Suspect.2. If necessary, use force.3. Arrest Suspect.4. Escort them/call the Escort Unit. Evading arrest Restraining force Restrain Suspect.Resolve > Arrest Suspect.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Search Suspect. 1. Restrain the Suspect.2. If necessary, use force to restrain them.3. Arrest Suspect.4. Escort them / Call the Escort Unit. Hit and Run Non-lethal force Remove the Suspect from the vehicle.Resolve > Arrest the Suspect. Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.Perform a Breathalyzer test on the Suspect.Search the Suspect and the vehicle. 1. Order the Suspect to surrender.2. Remove them from the vehicle.3. Restrain the Suspect.4. If necessary, use force to restrain them.5. Perform a Search on the Suspect.6. Arrest the Suspect.7. Escort them/ Call Escort Unit. Parking Violation (Like obstructing a fire hydrant, opposite the flow of traffic, too close to a crossing, on the sidewalk, in a No Parking zone, or Parking Meter expired) No force Issue fine. None. None. Speeding No force Check ID.Resolve > Issue a fine. Ask the Offender to exit the vehicle.Perform a Breathalyzer test.Search Offender.Search vehicle. 1. Ask the Offender to exit the vehicle.2. Check the ID of the Offender.3. Perform a Breathalyzer test.4. If the Offender acts suspiciously, Search the Offender and the vehicle.5. If the Breathalyzer test is positive, Search the Offender and the vehicle and arrest the Suspect. 7. If the Search reveals illegal items, arrest the Offender.8. If they don’t need to be arrested, issue a fine. Stolen Vehicle Restraining force Remove the Suspect from the vehicle.Resolve > Arrest Suspect.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID.

Perform Breathalyzer Test.

Search Suspect.

Search Vehicle. 1. Order the Suspect to surrender.2. Remove them from the vehicle.3. Restrain Suspect.4. If necessary, use force.5. Perform a Search.6. Arrest Suspect.7. Escort them /Call the Escort Unit. Vehicle accident Restraining force Ask the driver to exit the vehicle.Check ID.Resolve incident. Perform a Breathalyzer test.Search driver.Search vehicle.Cover body.Resolve > Issue fine.Resolve > Arrest driver. 1. Check ID.2. If the driver smells of alcohol, perform a Breathalyzer test.3. If the driver acts suspiciously, Search the driver and vehicle.4. If the Breathalyzer test is positive, arrest the driver.5. If the Search reveals illegal items, arrest the driver.6. Escort driver / Call Escort Unit7. If the driver is not DUI, issue a fine. Vehicular Homicide Non-lethal force Resolve > Arrest the Suspect.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Remove the Suspect from the vehicle.Check ID.Search Suspect.Search vehicle. 1. Order the Suspect to surrender.2. Remove them from the vehicle.3. Restrain the Suspect.4. If necessary, use force.5. Search the Suspect and their vehicle.6. Arrest the Suspect.7. Escort / Call Escort Unit.

Ad

All Possession Crimes in The Precinct

Possession of Counterfeit Goods protocol (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

Crime Authorized Force Mandatory Actions Additional Actions Recommended Approach Possession of counterfeit money Restraining force Restrain Suspect.Resolve > Arrest Suspect.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID. 1. Restrain the Suspect.2. If necessary, use force to restrain them.3. Arrest the Suspect.4. Escort the Suspect / Call the Escort Unit. Possession of an Illegal Weapon Restraining force Restrain Suspect.Resolve > Arrest Suspect.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID. 1. Restrain the Suspect.2. If necessary, use force to restrain them.3. Arrest the Suspect.4. Escort the Suspect / Call the Escort Unit. Possession of Narcotics Restraining force Restrain Suspect.Resolve > Arrest Suspect.Escort / Call Escort Unit. Check ID. 1. Restrain the Suspect.2. If necessary, use force.3. Arrest the Suspect.4. Escort the Suspect / Call the Escort Unit. Possession of Counterfeit Goods Restraining force Resolve > Issue fine. Check ID. 1. Search the Suspect or their vehicle.2. Issue fine.

Ad

Other Crimes

Other Crimes protocol (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

There are other Crimes in the game that do not fit into these categories, these are:

Ad

1) Crime Spree

The Callout panel will reflect the most serious Crime committed by the Suspect, follow the rules for that one as priority.

2) Prior Crimes

When you check a Suspect's ID, it may flag some previous crimes he might've committed and is actively Wanted for.

Authorised Force

Restraining Force

Mandatory Actions

Restrain Suspect.

Resolve, then Arrest them.

Escort/Call Escort Unit.

Additional Actions:

Order Suspect to surrender. Restrain Suspect If necessary, forcefully restrain Suspect. Perform a Search. Arrest Suspect. Escort them/Use Escort Unit.

Ad

Note: Although a higher force may have been used when trying to restrain him beforehand, in a case of Prior Crimes, you can only use Restraining force. That is, unless the Suspect commits any other Crime requiring higher measures.

Read our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.