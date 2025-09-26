"The spirits at the heart of the Freljord": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1178 (Saturday, September 27, 2025)

LoLdle answers for September 27, 2025, have been released. The 1178th edition, like the earlier ones, includes five engaging challenges. Nevertheless, participants can make the puzzle-solving task easier by grasping knowledge about the League of Legends characters and their various aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 1178th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;The spirits at the heart of the Freljord have need of me. I answer their call.&quot;Renekton, Udyr, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1178th edition (September 27, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 27, 2025, are:Classic: RenektonQuote: UdyrAbility: Rek'Sai; Bonus: W (Queen's Wrath/Prey Seeker)Emoji: LeBlancSplash Art: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: Fiddle Me Timbers FiddlesticksThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 27, 2025, is Renekton. The Quote puzzle shows Udyr, a champion who is great in the Jungle meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle boasts Rek'Sai's W ability, known as &quot;Queen's Wrath/Prey Seeker.&quot; The Emoji one has LeBlanc, while the Splash Art presents Fiddlesticks's Fiddle Me Timbers skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1177 (September 26): Varus, Braum, Gnar, Gwen, VexLoLdle 1176 (September 25): LeBlanc, Warwick, Braum, Morgana, SkarnerLoLdle 1175 (September 24): Rakan, Amumu, Zyra, Teemo, AatroxLoLdle 1174 (September 23): Cho'Gath, Galio, Yunara, Karma, AnnieLoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, MalphiteLoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, NilahLoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusLoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraLoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, RammusLoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee SinLoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted FateLoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, TaliyahThe answers to the 1179th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 28, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?