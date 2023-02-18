"There are so many weird things people do on Twitch" - Asmongold compares Twitch with YouTube and shares his preference

Zack “Asmongold” recently started a new podcast alongside Emiru and Tectone, fellow members of the OTK content creation organization. While the free-flowing format of the podcast lent itself well to many topics being discussed, one in particular, stood out from the rest - Twitch versus YouTube.

Asmongold isn’t a fan of the behavior of Twitch viewers compared to what he sees on Google’s YouTube platform. When discussing the two, the “weird” behavior of Twitch viewers bogged down the content creator.

“I don’t know, man. There are so many weird things that people do on Twitch. It’s so weird.”

Asmongold compares Twitch behavior to YouTube

According to the Twitch streamer, Twitch and YouTube have their difficulties, but he genuinely seemed to prefer the latter. He made that abundantly clear, despite doing most of his content creation on Amazon’s platform.

“If I had to pick one I had to do for the rest of my life, always, I would do YouTube.”

Emiru said she preferred the live nature of Twitch, and Tectone would say that he felt YouTube is the future of streaming because of the decisions Twitch has made as a company over the years. After Tectone said he loved Twitch’s culture, it set Asmongold off.

"Honest? I hate Twitch culture. I think it sucks.”

When Emiru asked about it, the Twitch streamer would reply, complaining about the copypastas and memes that get spammed to death on the platform.

“‘Oh wow, this is a cool new joke, let’s type it 400 times!’ Oh my God! And then, you know, Marco Polo! You say this word, I say this emote! How clever and funny!”

Emiru and Tectone agreed, with the new co-owner of OTK saying she can predict what her chat will say 90% of the time.

Tectone seemed to prefer that kind of behavior in his chat, and Emiru also said she liked it.

Asmongold would agree that there is value in having that kind of relationship with your chat, but in general, the streamer found a great deal of weird behavior that goes down on Twitch. Emiru would admit there are likely way more “weirdos” on Twitch.

“There is a certain value on it. Like, have you ever had a cat, and you raise your arm up and the cat looks up at your arm? And you’re like, ‘I control you, b*tch.’ I can kinda feel that way whenever I’m doing my streams. Yeah, sure, but in general? I don’t know, man. There are so many weird things that people do on Twitch. It’s so weird.”

So far, the new podcast from OTK, Steak and Eggs Podcast, has been a hit on the YouTube platform, with many users discussing it.

YouTube commenters discuss the new Steak and Eggs Podcast

One downside to such a long, free-form podcast is that it is hard to comment on any one thing in particular. Most of the responses focused on the podcast and how the three of them interacted with one another.

The Steak and Eggs podcast was very popular, except in a few cases (Image via YouTube)

Some would talk about the set, which looks steeped in the 1980s culture, complete with a Lite Brite and a classic Apple or IBM PC; however, one user complained about Emiru, because she’s significantly different from the other two streamers. It did not seem to be a popular complaint.

The format worked well for Zack, according to some commenters (Image via YouTube)

Some commenters thought that this type of podcast is perfect for Asmongold, since they enjoy hearing him talk about life or whatever’s interesting to him at the moment. Others wanted to highlight the excellent editing of the show.

According to the fans, even the editing of the podcast was superb. (Image via YouTube)

In less than 24 hours, the podcast broke 90k views, and judging by the comments on YouTube, the fans liked it.

It’s clear that Asmongold isn’t going to stop creating content on Twitch anytime soon, but it sounds like if YouTube made him a good enough offer, perhaps he’d be willing to jump ship. Only time will tell if something like that will occur, though.

