"They are choosing to die on the specialist hill": Battlefield 2042 fans are furious at DICE for their obsession with failed feature

Many features introduced in Battlefield 2042 have failed to delight the fans, contrary to the expectations of DICE. The specialists lead the hate brigade, as most players seem to hate its introduction. DICE individualized the previous class system and give the characters their gadgets for some unexplained reason.

Fans dislike the content as they believe that the gadgets the specialists use cause more problems.

Specialists are one of the many examples of things that have not gone as per plan for DICE. Battlefield 2042 was supposed to usher in the next generation of the series. Instead, it has failed to create momentum and witnessed a massive fall from grace six months after its release. Many fans are now disappointed that DICE has not removed specialists despite requests from fans.

Battlefield 2042 players are surprised by DICE's obsession with specialists

The main post was made by Reddit user u/Sharkbite9204, who posted a meme to show their reaction to DICE's continuance with the specialists. Many believe that the new system has been a massive failure and should be removed. Some believe that specialists should have been removed instead of things like the 128-player Breakthrough mode.

One player commented that DICE should be smarter and not risk the entire franchise's future on specialists. The player also believes that specialists were developed to integrate in-game spending via microtransactions.

Some think that the reason why DICE is obsessed with the specialists is to find new ways to monetize the game.

Many fans believe that retaining the older class system will get the job done, but DICE has managed to deliberately spoil something that was not required at all.

Some even believe that EA has just tried to recreate Apex Legends in Battlefield 2042 although there is no reason for it.

In reality, Overwatch and Apex Legends suit the specialist system better than what DICE has tried to do with Battlefield 2042.

Some are extremely furious and feel that the developers are 'braindead' for persisting like this with the specialists.

For some, Battlefield 2042 is the most embarrassing product that players can find in the gaming world.

One player advised DICE that they should atleast lock specialists behind the classes so players will have to choose differently.

The loyal fans believe that though the class system is simplistic, it is more effective than specialists.

One fan has already decided that they will not buy another Battlefield game if it contains specialists.

Some feel that persistence with specialists is only to do with skins in the future, which DICE will sell for real-money.

It's quite clear from the developers that they will persist with the specialists. It remains to be seen how much patience the players have. Battlefield 2042 is at a precarious place, and one hopes that specialists are not the end of the franchise.

Edited by Saman