"They'll never wanna be happy around you" - Sykkuno offers wisdom on making fun of people's laughter

During a recent Valorant stream featuring Sykkuno, DisguisedToast, Pokimane, Tarik and Blaustoise, a hypothetical “she’s a 10” question was offered by the lattermost streamer.

He hypothesized that the girl would be a 10, but would have a "really annoying" laugh, which remains consistent despite the circumstances. After much deliberation, Sykkuno offered some powerful advice regarding the subject:

“Yeah, I mean, how are you gonna make fun of how someone laughs? Then they’ll just never wanna be happy around you.”

Sykkuno defends people’s laughter following Blaustoise’s hypothetical predicament

Blaustoise started the clip with his hypothetical “she’s a 10 but…” meme that has recently become popular across social media. His offering was that she’s a 10, alluding to her incredible beauty, but has one minor flaw:

“She’s a 10 but she has a really annoying laugh, one that you can’t ever, like, ahaha, she sounds like that.”

Sykkuno said that it was just Spongebob’s laugh, to which Blaustoise agreed, deeming it only slightly lower in tone than the iconic cartoon's chuckle:

“It never changes, no matter how funny the joke is, it’s always the same. Even if it’s a small chuckle, it’s that. Even if it’s the best joke ever, still that laugh.”

Pokimane asked what it sounded like, which prompted people to mimic Spongebob for a few moments. Much to everyone's delight, Sykkuno went onto defend the laugh:

“That’s just Spongebob, he’s pretty cool.”

Tarik said he would just do the laugh with her, completely unfazed by the supposedly annoying predicament. At this point though, Sykkuno would turn around the hypothetical on Blaustoise, prompting a serious discussion:

“Yeah, I mean, how are you gonna make fun of how someone laughs? Then they’ll just never wanna be happy around you. Isn’t it kinda true?”

Others would agree with Sykkuno, as Blaustoise realized he was on the receiving end of criticism:

“Why are you guys turning this on me?”

The latter subsequently claimed not to have any problems with the laughter, citing his humility as a reason.

Redditors discuss people being mocked for traits they can’t control

This sort of hypothetical situation is familiar to many people. It’s not uncommon to be ridiculed for something a person cannot control, including their laughter.

One Redditor recalled an unfortunate situation that happened in their youth.

Another viewer agreed, deeming such instances as awful.

It's not uncommon for someone to be made fun of as a child for something they can't control (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

However, not everyone was so sympathetic. A comment suggested that ridicule is a great way to let a person know of their annoying demeanor, and that it’s perfectly fine.

Another user, feeling immensely moved, left a comprehensive comment about all of the different ways that they laugh and what each one means.

They seemed shocked that some people can’t control how they laugh, because they have the power to do so. The Redditor also labeled who can’t control their laughter as a “borderline psychopath,” especially if it is resembles Spongebob’s cackle.

At least one Redditor took the situation incredibly seriously (Image via Reddit)

Others would point out that they think Blaustoise is mega-cringe, and don’t understand how someone like that gets involved in these various popular streaming groups. They felt befuddled at the streamer's inclusion in such venerated groups.

A Redditor would also compare it to a scene from the comedy Scrubs:

With that being said, the most prominent observation from this particular stream clip is Sykkuno's belief in not mocking people for their laughter or traits outside of their control.

