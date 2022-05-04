"They had a social media manager?": Battlefield 2042 community reacts in shock as official announces their decision to step down

Battlefield 2042 has been a video game for which very few things have gone according to the plan. Much of it has been due to the execution of the game by DICE and EA, which players have blamed time and again. What has made matters worse is the long silence from the developers. Many felt that the communication channels should have been maintained better. Therefore, when the game's social media manager announced that they were stepping down, players responded in their own unique ways.

In an ordinary scenario, the social media manager of a video game stepping down should not be that big of an issue. However, Battlefield 2042's poor performances have spilled over to other areas associated with the game. It is also a fact that the social media side of things has not been handled well either. Things like feedback collection, implementation of improvements, and communication regarding the same should have been better, according to many community members.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to the news of social media manager stepping down

The original post was made by Reddit user u/DANNYonPC, who posted a screenshot of a tweet made by the former social media manager of the Battlefield franchise. The former manager announced their decision to step down, which led to the community reacting in their own way.

While some were surprised by the fact that there was a social media manager, one user mentioned that the streamer/influencer manager had shifted from their home. Following the poor release of the game, the same person had to be reassigned within three months.

Some users felt sympathy towards the social media manager who might have thought that Battlefield 2042 would be her big break.

People in the same position at different organizations were left in dismay. They were shocked over how few posts were made to keep the community engaged, which should never have been the case, in their opinion.

Some sided with the manager by stating that the lack of posts is largely due to the minimal amount of content and improvements in the game. Battlefield 2042's content has been a major area of criticism for the players. Actions like the postponement of Season One content is just one example of things that have gone wrong with the game.

Another person commented that they can't blame the manager for stepping down since it must have been a boring job.

Some believe that replacing players with bots isn't the only thing that DICE might have done. One person believes that the social posts claiming the greatness of the game must be the actions of social media bots as well.

One person had a sarcastic take over the fact that the manager would now be switching over to a game called Fall Damage. The user stated that there won't be any more news about the game, following the pattern of Battlefield 2042.

However, a redditor had a different take on the issue as they felt that making zero posts about the game was better. This stems from the poor quality of the game and the user feels that any post would have made the situation worse by attracting more negative reactions.

One redditor added that maybe the new manager will now take a look at the subreddit to understand what the players truly want. This has been a common complaint from players that DICE has failed to understand what the gamers want.

How the next social media manager of Battlefield 2042 will handle the situation will be interesting to see. However, the most important job for DICE and EA will be to improve the quality of the game, which will make the lives of everyone associated with the game automatically easier.

Edited by Mayank Shete