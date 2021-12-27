Things to do in Destiny 2 before Witch Queen arrives 

Destiny 2 Witch Queen will possibly bring forth the most crucial stage in the Light vs Dark saga. With approximately two months remaining, the community is looking forward to February 22 while taking part in the ongoing Anniversary event.

Similar to major updates, Bungie tends to rotate out some of the seasonal triumphs, seals, and even locations.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Destiny 2: The Witch Queen // 2.22.22



Destiny 2: The Witch Queen // 2.22.22
Step into the Throne World.

The following article lists down some of the important things a Destiny 2 player can do before Witch Queen arrives. Starting with weapons from the 30th Anniversary event to seals from the past three seasons, there is a whole lot of content to cover within a limited time.

Destiny 2 checklist before Witch Queen arrives in February

1) Seasonal triumphs

Seasonal triumphs from Beyond Light (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the start of Destiny 2 Witch Queen, players won't be able to get hold of all the exclusive seasonal seals from 2021. These triumphs include:

Warden from Season of the Hunt.

Chosen from Season of the Chosen.

Splicer from Season of the Splicer.

Realmwalker from Season of the Lost.

Players have less than two months to acquire these triumphs before they get rotated out with new seals from seasons of Year 5.

2) 30th Anniversary weapons

Latest weapons from the 30th Anniversary event (Image via Bungie)

The 30th Anniversary event in Destiny 2 will eventually end with the start of Witch Queen in February. This means that weapons such as Wastelander, Battler, Halo Swords, and Pardon our Dust will become unavailable.

Guardians have until February 22 to farm every weapon from the Dares of Eternity alongside the god rolls. While it hasn't been announced whether Bungie will be taking away the paid dungeon with the update, players won't be able to get the Halo weapons after Witch Queen arrives.

Another thing that everyone should prioritize before February is the "Vidmaster" seal bound for the Anniversary event.

3) Exotic weapons

The exotic weapon, Dead Man's Tale (Image via Bungie)

Starting with Witch Queen, the entirety of the Tangled Shore location will be vaulted by Bungie in Destiny 2. Since Forsaken is free to play right now, players are recommended to complete everything related to the Spider's Shore.

In addition, weapons like Dead Man's Tale, Hawkmoon, and Wishender are some of the most powerful primary weapons in the game. Guardians should farm these with the right perks and their respective catalysts before Witch Queen arrives.

4) Seasonal weapons

Prismatic Recaster in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The fastest way to get seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 is via the Prismatic Recaster located within the H.E.L.M. Guardians can bring in currencies such as Hammer Charges, Decrypted Data, or Parallax Trajectory to get weapons that are great for PvE.

Weapons such as Ignition Code from Season 14, Extraordinary Rendition, and Threaded Needle from Season 13 can be exchanged inside the Prismatic Recaster before the start of Witch Queen.

