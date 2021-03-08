This Valheim player is building an Asian-themed city in a Viking world, and fans are in awe

Valheim allows players to build magnificent structures in the game while being limited only by the player's imagination.

Redditor u/neinazer recently posted an image on the r/Valheim subreddit that depicted an extremely well-designed Asian city inside the game. Although the user claimed that the entire city is still "very WIP (work in progress)," it appears that the entire vicinity has been extremely well-planned.

From a tall pagoda-like structure surrounded by multiple houses that are based on East-Asian architecture, to a huge wall surrounding the entire city as a reference to "The Great Wall of China," the player has done extremely well to create an Asian-theme in a game which is based on Viking references.

However, this isn't the first time that players have managed to replicate iconic structures in Valheim. From a full-size replica of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars to the stellar Roman Colosseum, players have proven that anything can be constructed in Valheim with a little effort.

Community reacts to player-made Asian village in Valheim

Needless to say, the community was extremely excited to see a construction like this in Valheim. From inquiring u/neinazer about how to construct oriental roofs in Valheim, to asking the builder to share the entire build with them, the community did not fall short of words regarding the appearance of the city.

Additionally, players were also left wondering about all the torches that can be seen inside the vicinity. However, due to the presence of various mods for Valheim, it is rather simple to automatically refresh the torches whenever they go out. On top of that, it also allows the player to worry about one less thing when trying to fend off a raid.

Despite the construction of all these exquisite structures in Valheim, the game's early access status has caused multiple players to face various issues with construction. Even players with the latest configurations have reported continuous lags and in-game glitches, disrupting their experience in Valheim.

However, the developers are working hard to fix and remove all kinds of in-game issues that players have been facing. Given the number of patches and updates that the game has received within its first month, it is expected that the developers will soon live up to their promise and provide players with an optimal experience in Valheim.