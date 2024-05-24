"This is way way better" - Wuthering Waves players react to story changes from CBT 2

Since its second Close Beta aka CBT 2, Wuthering Waves has gone through quite a few changes, the most noteworthy one being made to its story. Wuthering Waves features a post-apocalyptic story where you as the main character are tasked with securing and bringing the natural order and saving the day. Although there’s a lot in common between Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact, its somewhat somber plotline is the complete opposite of Genshin Impact.

According to the fans, these new changes in the launch version made more sense than the CBT 2 version of the story. One such detail in the main launch has impressed many fans online.

On the official Wuthering Waves subreddit, a user named Luqaz3 posted a screenshot showing the MC (Main character) getting a gun pointed at their head when they met an NPC (Non-player character) in the game. According to the user, this makes much more sense story-wise since the game is set in a post-apocalyptic world, so it people will likely be more protective. The user said:

“This is way way better”

In CBT 2, all the other characters just accepted and treated the MC as royalty even though they had no idea at the start of the game. This has confused many players, but fortunately, the devs at Kuro Games acknowledged the absurdity of this plothole and decided to make the character introductions feel more natural and immersive.

Others also joined the conversation, expressing their support and claiming this does make more sense than the original approach. Without knowing the backstory of the MC, no NPC should be so lenient towards them, especially in such a treacherous world. Although the change was made silently, the general opinion seems positive.

What should Wuthering Waves do to remain relevant?

With its launch, the game witnessed a lot of hype and large active player counts. But this is making many fans question what will happen after the initial hype once the game starts losing traction. There are many things Wuthering Waves can do to stay relevant, with frequent updates and events being one of them.

The developers also implement some generous monetization mechanics that don’t force the players to spend money. They can also implement new modes and other attractions in the upcoming updates. If everything goes by the play, Wuthering Waves should stay relevant for a long time.

