Tighnari's voice lines to be replaced, Genshin Impact confirms after removing VA Elliot Gindi

miHoYo showed its loyalty to the community by officially removing Elliot Gindi from the Genshin Impact franchise. He will no longer be the English voice of Tighnari and will soon be replaced by a new voice actor (VA) who is yet to be announced.

Officials also apologized to all the fans and commended the victims for showing the courage to come forth and expose Elliot Gindi. This is not the first time HoYoverse officials have had to change their character's voice lines.

However, for different reasons, officials have been through situations necessitating the replacement of VAs or making changes to voice lines. Here is everything players need to know about Genshin Impact's recent actions and similar ones taken in the past.

miHoYo fires Elliot Gindi and looks for a new English VA for Tighnari in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,



After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract. Dear Travelers,After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract.

The allegations against Elliot Gindi have become a hot topic for the Genshin Impact community over the past week. Fans demanded strict action from the company, and HoYoverse wasted no time and parted ways with the VA, as stated in an official announcement released on February 15. The decision was collectively taken by Genshin Impact officials and the voice recording agency.

Officials confirmed that Gindi's actions had been considered a breach of contract, resulting in his removal from the franchise.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari's existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements. Thank you for your support, Travelers! At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari's existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements. Thank you for your support, Travelers!

The recent announcements confirm the search for a new EN voice actor for Tighnari. The voice recording agency will help officials regarding the new appointment and re-recording. The new voice actor has been confirmed to replace the existing voice line for Tighnari, a beloved forest ranger in Genshin Impact.

It can safely be assumed that fans won't see Tighnari in-game for a while as officials go through casting and re-recording.

Other cases HoYoverse replaced VA or voice-lines

Genshin Impact relies on the character's popularity to generate huge profits. Although character design is important, voice acting and dialog give characters their personality. There have been other incidents where officials have had to replace voice actors or make several changes to the voice lines. One such case is Li Yuan Tao.

Former CN voice of Oz was replaced for adultery (Image via HoYoverse)

He was the former Chinese VA of Oz (Fischl's companion) and was terminated by HoYoverse after his actions were exposed in October 2021. The married voice actor was involved in adultery with his fans and would later ghost them, causing the fans physical and emotional pain.

Fischl was deeply affected by this termination. It took the officials a long time to find a suitable CN voice actor like Zhao Yuecheng. During this time, Fischl was not seen in the character banners for almost five months until Yae Miko's banner was in the patch 2.5 update.

Barbara's voice lines were changed in patch 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

During the patch 1.3 update, some voice line changes were made to Barbara. Although the lines themselves are the same and are done by the same voice actress, the tone is completely different.

In a Twitch stream by Chris Faiella, the voice director of Genshin Impact, he explained that in the recording studio, they took multiple takes to find out what kind of voice they wanted to use for Barbara. So both sets of voice lines were probably done a long time ago.

During the implementation process, the voice lines that ended up being used before Genshin Impact 1.3 were the wrong ones. The new voice lines embody the original intention for the direction of Barbara's character.

