TikTok star Noah Beck under hot water for supporting Andrew Tate’s final message

TikTok sensation Noah Beck is on the receiving end of vitriol after arguing that controversial influencer Andrew Tate made valid points during his final message after being banned from major social media platforms.

Andrew Tate, a former Kickboxing Champion, dominated the internet throughout Summer 2022 with his highly controversial take on women and their place in society.

Following his ban, the polarizing personality uploaded an hour-long video on Vimeo, majorly focusing on his past struggles and how his content took the internet by storm in such a short period of time.

While many high-profile and prominent online personalities such as Logan Paul celebrated Tate's ban, a few were on the fence about it, including TikTok star Noah Beck.

Noah Beck deletes Andrew Tate's segment from podcast amid backlash

Noah Timothy Beck, an American social media personality known for his content on TikTok, spoke out on Andrew Tate's final message during the most recent episode of his ’Put a Sock In It’ podcast on September 7, 2022. He was accompanied by fellow influencer Larray.

Claiming how Tate made a "valid point" during his final message to his viewers, Noah stated:

"I just see clips of it on TikTok. It was actually very interesting. If you sat, if I like I didn't I didn't watch the whole video, but I’ve seen the clips on TikTok."

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he added:

"His final message was very like, the clips that I saw were very like he kind of dropped the whole character in the sense and he kind of like... he is fully aware that like people aren't putting up with it...that is the fact that you're able to just take off the internet like the fact that. I mean TikTok and Instagram are able to do that and like that's really interesting because they could really silence anyone."

Focusing on Tate's opinion regarding his suspensions, Noah opined:

"My perspective on the whole thing kind of, I wasn't swayed but I like I was very like almost like it was just interesting to kind of like because when you go into something with an open mind and like, yeah, you know, watching like his videos before, like, just like, I didn't watch any of his videos in length, I just saw the clips and people would clip like him being like ignorant. I saw the clips, and people would clip him like, those ways, and then I saw clips of his final message.”

He concluded:

"It wasn’t even feeling bad, it was more of like, he just brought up a lot of valid points. You guys know how I am — it’s one of those things where I try to stay out of it, but you kinda have to hear someone out.”

However, this particular segment has now been removed from the original podcast on YouTube.

Social media reacts to Noah's take on Andrew Tate

As expected, the now-deleted section was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a wave of backlash against Beck. Judging by the comments, viewers weren't happy with the influencer's thoughts on Andrew Tate.

Here's what fans had to say:

Social media reacts to Noah's take on Andrew Tate (Image via Put A Sock In It Podcast/YouTube)

At the time of writing, Noah Beck hasn't commented on anything regarding the ongoing backlash against him.

