Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: All PlayStation Achievements revealed

Gearbox Software’s highly anticipated RPG, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is set to have its official launch today. Borderlands fans are quite excited to see just how well the spin-off will turn out.

Ahead of its launch, the trophy list for the title has been revealed for all the platforms. Players who will be booting their game up on their PlayStations will now be able to track the completion on both the PS4 and the PS5.

Sony’s trophy system for its consoles is a great way for users to boast about the rarer achievements they have obtained in the game. It even pushes some to “platinum the game” just to show how much they love and appreciate it.

So what are the trophy lists for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the PlayStation?

List of all PlayStation trophies in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Before moving onto the list, it’s important to mention here that the trophy names themselves will contain spoilers. Players who are looking to have a fresh experience in the RPG are advised not to read any further.

Here are all the PlayStation trophies for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:

A Recent Hope

Reach level 10: Bronze Trophy

Hero Protagonist

Reach level 20: Bronze Trophy

Wyvernheart

Reach level 30: Silver Trophy

Living Legends

Reach Level 40: Gold Trophy

Quest Get!

Complete "Bunkers & Badasses." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

Brighthoof Calls for Aid

Complete "Hero of Brighthoof." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

Short Rein

Complete "A Hard Day's Knight." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

Friend of the Forest

Complete "Thy Bard, with a Vengeance." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

Boom Voyage!

Complete "Emotion of the Ocean." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

Rude Sails of Magic

Complete "Ballad of Bones." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

Brutal Narrative Dissonance

Complete "Mortal Coil." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

Body Unsnatcher

Complete "The Son of a Witch." (Secret): Bronze Trophy0

The First Session

Complete "Soul Purpose." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

At the Top of all Things

Complete "Fatebreaker."(Secret): Gold Trophy

Gob Darn Good Work

Complete "Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression" and "The Slayer of Vorcanar." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

Parasites Lost

Complete "Walk the Stalk." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

You, Esquire

Complete "The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

So Much for that Guy

Complete "The Ditcher." (Secret): Bronze Trophy

No Quest too Small

Complete 20 side quests: Bronze Trophy

Completionist is Next to Godliness

Complete all side quests: Gold Trophy

Grab My Hand

Revive a partner: Bronze Trophy

Reversal of Fates

Get a Death Save off a badass or a boss: Bronze Trophy

Put the RNG in Orange

Find an enchanted legendary item in the wild: Silver Trophy

Bursting Coffers

Have at least 100,000 gold: Bronze Trophy

Goldionaire

Have at least 1,000,000 gold: Silver Trophy

Mag of Holding

Purchase the final tier of any inventory upgrade: Bronze Trophy

Mule Character

Purchase every inventory upgrade: Gold Trophy

Take This

Trade with another player: Bronze Trophy

Shop, Drop, and Roleplay

Pick up and redeem a cosmetic item: Bronze Trophy

Luck Amok

Have at least 3,000 total Loot Luck: Bronze Trophy

They Haven’t Invented Podcasts Yet

Pick up a lore scroll: Bronze Trophy

Keep on Rollin’

Enchant or re-enchant an item: Bronze Trophy

Dungeon Ender

Complete every Dungeon Door in the Overworld: Bronze Trophy

Back Off!

Stun an enemy chasing you in the Overworld: Bronze Trophy

Fired Festival

Clear out 10 encampments in the Overworld: Bronze Trophy

Thank the Maker

Complete a full Chaos Chamber run: Bronze Trophy

“You Mean the Chaos Levels?”

Reach Chaos level 10: Silver Trophy

Controlled Chaos

Reach Chaos level 20: Gold Trophy

Munker Mastered

Unlock all other achievements: Platinum Trophy

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release time and preload

For those still wondering when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases today, here are the timings:

For Consoles:

9:00 pm PDT (March 24)

12:00 am EDT

12:00 am GMT

12:00 am AET

12:00 am NZDT

For PC:

4:00 pm PDT (March 24)

7:00 pm EDT (March 24)

11:00 pm GMT (March 24)

10:00 am AET

12:00 pm NZDT

The preload option for the game is also live for the PlayStation. Those who have preordered it will be able to download and install the game right now.

