Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: All PlayStation Achievements revealed

Gearbox Software’s highly anticipated RPG, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, is set to have its official launch today. Borderlands fans are quite excited to see just how well the spin-off will turn out.
Ahead of its launch, the trophy list for the title has been revealed for all the platforms. Players who will be booting their game up on their PlayStations will now be able to track the completion on both the PS4 and the PS5.
Sony’s trophy system for its consoles is a great way for users to boast about the rarer achievements they have obtained in the game. It even pushes some to “platinum the game” just to show how much they love and appreciate it.
So what are the trophy lists for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the PlayStation?
List of all PlayStation trophies in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Before moving onto the list, it’s important to mention here that the trophy names themselves will contain spoilers. Players who are looking to have a fresh experience in the RPG are advised not to read any further.
Here are all the PlayStation trophies for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands:
A Recent Hope
- Reach level 10: Bronze Trophy
Hero Protagonist
- Reach level 20: Bronze Trophy
Wyvernheart
- Reach level 30: Silver Trophy
Living Legends
- Reach Level 40: Gold Trophy
Quest Get!
- Complete "Bunkers & Badasses." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
Brighthoof Calls for Aid
- Complete "Hero of Brighthoof." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
Short Rein
- Complete "A Hard Day's Knight." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
Friend of the Forest
- Complete "Thy Bard, with a Vengeance." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
Boom Voyage!
- Complete "Emotion of the Ocean." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
Rude Sails of Magic
- Complete "Ballad of Bones." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
Brutal Narrative Dissonance
- Complete "Mortal Coil." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
Body Unsnatcher
- Complete "The Son of a Witch." (Secret): Bronze Trophy0
The First Session
- Complete "Soul Purpose." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
At the Top of all Things
- Complete "Fatebreaker."(Secret): Gold Trophy
Gob Darn Good Work
- Complete "Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression" and "The Slayer of Vorcanar." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
Parasites Lost
- Complete "Walk the Stalk." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
You, Esquire
- Complete "The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
So Much for that Guy
- Complete "The Ditcher." (Secret): Bronze Trophy
No Quest too Small
- Complete 20 side quests: Bronze Trophy
Completionist is Next to Godliness
- Complete all side quests: Gold Trophy
Grab My Hand
- Revive a partner: Bronze Trophy
Reversal of Fates
- Get a Death Save off a badass or a boss: Bronze Trophy
Put the RNG in Orange
- Find an enchanted legendary item in the wild: Silver Trophy
Bursting Coffers
- Have at least 100,000 gold: Bronze Trophy
Goldionaire
- Have at least 1,000,000 gold: Silver Trophy
Mag of Holding
- Purchase the final tier of any inventory upgrade: Bronze Trophy
Mule Character
- Purchase every inventory upgrade: Gold Trophy
Take This
- Trade with another player: Bronze Trophy
Shop, Drop, and Roleplay
- Pick up and redeem a cosmetic item: Bronze Trophy
Luck Amok
- Have at least 3,000 total Loot Luck: Bronze Trophy
They Haven’t Invented Podcasts Yet
- Pick up a lore scroll: Bronze Trophy
Keep on Rollin’
- Enchant or re-enchant an item: Bronze Trophy
Dungeon Ender
- Complete every Dungeon Door in the Overworld: Bronze Trophy
Back Off!
- Stun an enemy chasing you in the Overworld: Bronze Trophy
Fired Festival
- Clear out 10 encampments in the Overworld: Bronze Trophy
Thank the Maker
- Complete a full Chaos Chamber run: Bronze Trophy
“You Mean the Chaos Levels?”
- Reach Chaos level 10: Silver Trophy
Controlled Chaos
- Reach Chaos level 20: Gold Trophy
Munker Mastered
- Unlock all other achievements: Platinum Trophy
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release time and preload
For those still wondering when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases today, here are the timings:
For Consoles:
- 9:00 pm PDT (March 24)
- 12:00 am EDT
- 12:00 am GMT
- 12:00 am AET
- 12:00 am NZDT
For PC:
- 4:00 pm PDT (March 24)
- 7:00 pm EDT (March 24)
- 11:00 pm GMT (March 24)
- 10:00 am AET
- 12:00 pm NZDT
The preload option for the game is also live for the PlayStation. Those who have preordered it will be able to download and install the game right now.
