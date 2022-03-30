Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Spellshot + Graveborn

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands recently released for PCs and consoles. It is set in the world of Bunkers & Badasses, which is part of Borderlands lore. Gearbox Software considered it a great idea to expand upon the predecessor DLC that first appeared in Borderlands 2.

This time, players must stop the evil Dragon Lord as he threatens the peace of Wonderlands. Take on the role of the Fatemaker, pick up your Class, and set out on an RPG/FPS tale that will feel like home to longtime fans.

With six Classes to choose from, players can also mix them. Here's the class combo for Spellshot and Graveborn.

Two magic users are better than one in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Class Feat Synergy

Graveborn is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Dark Magic practitioner, specializing in Spells and Kill Skills. They have a Demi-Lich Companion as the Class Feat, which also deals Dark Magic to enemies.

Spellshot is a gun-totting wizard who can boost Spell damage using Spellweaving Class Feat by firing a Spell or reloading a weapon. The Demi-Lich will fire a Hellish Blast attack every time a Spell is cast, making it one of the reasons this Multi-class combo is one of the best yet in the game.

2) Action Skills

The combination of these two classes grants four action skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, only one can be active at any given time.

They are as follows:

Ambi-Hextrous (Spellshot): Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells

(Spellshot): Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells Polymorph (Spellshot): Turns target enemy into a defenseless Skeep. Players who damage the Skeep-enemy will be granted a free Spell (guaranteed on the first shot). If the enemy cannot be polymorphed due to Immunity (such as bosses), the Fatemaker casts a free Spell and gains two stacks of Spellweaving

(Spellshot): Turns target enemy into a defenseless Skeep. Players who damage the Skeep-enemy will be granted a free Spell (guaranteed on the first shot). If the enemy cannot be polymorphed due to Immunity (such as bosses), the Fatemaker casts a free Spell and gains two stacks of Spellweaving Dire Sacrifice (Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health

(Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health Reaper of Bones (Graveborn): The Fatemaker is fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals Bonus Dark Magic Damage for a duration but loses an increasing amount of health per second. When the Fatemaker dies, they become Invulnerable for a duration, restore some of their health, and Reaper of Bones ends

Given how both Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Classes focus on Spells, Ambi-Hextrous is easily the only right option here.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' level cap is level 40 for now, granting one skill point per level. Only one of the two skill trees can be maxed out at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

SS refers to Spellshot, while GB is for Graveborn. Here are some good pairings:

Font of Mana (SS) + Sanguine Sacrament (GB): The latter grants the Fatemaker health regeneration on casting a Spell. Since the former increases Spell (and Action Skill) Cooldown Rate, this allows the player to cast more frequently as well as heal at the same time

The latter grants the Fatemaker health regeneration on casting a Spell. Since the former increases Spell (and Action Skill) Cooldown Rate, this allows the player to cast more frequently as well as heal at the same time War Caster (SS) + Dark Hydra (GB): The former grants Fatemaker's weapons a chance to be instantly reloaded after killing enemies. This chance is increased per Spellweaving Stack. The latter has a chance to summon a Dark Hydra companion on kills. This pair keeps the pressure on enemies with constant fire

The former grants Fatemaker's weapons a chance to be instantly reloaded after killing enemies. This chance is increased per Spellweaving Stack. The latter has a chance to summon a Dark Hydra companion on kills. This pair keeps the pressure on enemies with constant fire Glass Cannon (SS) + Lord of Edges (GB): With the former, The Fatemaker's Ward (Shield) no longer automatically recharges, but they gain drastically increased Spell Damage. With the latter, the Fatemaker gains increased Damage Dealt and Damage Reduction the lower their Health. Glass Canon makes them more immune to dying due to the crippled Ward, but they also get buffed with Lord of Edges. It's a risk vs reward play that makes their Spells even deadlier

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launched on March 25, 2022 for PC, PS4, XBox1, PS5 and Xbox X|S.

