Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Stabbomancer + Brr-Zerker

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands brings a plethora of new elements to the familiar Borderlands formula. The latest entry from Gearbox Software is more than happy to thrust players into the realm of Wonderlands. The Dragon Lord threatens the fantasy land, so the Fatemaker must bring an end to the evil.

Dedicated melee weapons, Spells, and Classes are just a few of the new introductions in the game. Speaking of Classes, the game also has a Multi-class mechanic. Here is how the Brr-Zerker and Stabbomancer combo pans out.

Boast twice the strength with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Stabbomancer and Brr-Zerker

1) Class Feat Synergy

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Brr-Zerker possesses the power of Frost and melee. Their Rage of the Ancients Class Feat causes the Fatemaker to become Enraged, and grants bonus Frost Damage.

Meanwhile, Stabbomancer has Dirty Fighting, which increases base Critical Hit Chance. Due to both characters being melee-focused, there's a possibility of a near-constant melee swinging build.

2) Action Skills

Combining these two classes grants four action skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, only one can be active at any given time.

They are as follows:

Dreadwind (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while.

(Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while. Feral Surge (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker leaps toward their target, dealing Frost Damage to all nearby enemies. Any non-Boss enemies damaged will be instantly killed if their Total HP is below a certain percentage. If Feral Surge kills an enemy, its cooldown is reset.

(Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker leaps toward their target, dealing Frost Damage to all nearby enemies. Any non-Boss enemies damaged will be instantly killed if their Total HP is below a certain percentage. If Feral Surge kills an enemy, its cooldown is reset. Ghost Blade (Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer.

(Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer. From the Shadows (Stabbomancer): Renders the Fatemaker invisible for the duration of the Action Skill, and all damage dealt while cloaked counts as a critical hit.

Due to how risky Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' close-range combat can be, From The Shadows allows for some temporary respite while turning all attacks into Criticals.

Note that activating an Action Skill also enrages the Fatemaker, thus providing all those bonuses of both the ability as well as additional buffs from skills while the Action Skill is active (like, say, boosted health regen and movement speed when cloaked)

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

As mentioned before, both Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes have a decent bit in common. Since Brr-Zerker also has Frost, it can sync well with Stabbomancer's Status Effect boosting skills.

Note that the level cap is level 40 for now, granting one skill point per level. Only one of the two skill trees can be maxed out at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

*SM is Stabbomancer, BZ is Brr-Zerker

Potent Poisons (SM) + Ice Breaker (BZ): With the latter, Fatemaker gains increased damage Dealt to enemies that are Slowed (can be due to Frost). The closer an enemy is to be Frozen, the more damage is increased. Potent Poisons ensure these Status Effects last longer due to increased Duration and Damage of said Status Effects.

With the latter, Fatemaker gains increased damage Dealt to enemies that are Slowed (can be due to Frost). The closer an enemy is to be Frozen, the more damage is increased. Potent Poisons ensure these Status Effects last longer due to increased Duration and Damage of said Status Effects. Blood Frenzy (BZ) + Shadow Step (SM): Both are Kill Skills. With the former, restore a percentage of your Enrage timer and a percentage of your Maximum Health. Meanwhile, the latter simultaneously causes Fatemaker's next Melee Attack to be a guaranteed Critical Hit for a short duration.

Both are Kill Skills. With the former, restore a percentage of your Enrage timer and a percentage of your Maximum Health. Meanwhile, the latter simultaneously causes Fatemaker's next Melee Attack to be a guaranteed Critical Hit for a short duration. The Old Ways (BZ) + Elusive (SM): The former deals Bonus Damage and gains increased Damage Reduction the closer the Fatemaker is to the enemy. The closer the enemy is, the greater the bonus. The latter allows players to sprint and shoot at the same time. Gain a chance to Evade incoming damage while moving. The faster you move, the greater the chance.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was released on March 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, XB, PS5 and XSX|S.

