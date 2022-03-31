Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Stabbomancer + Clawbringer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out and fans can't get enough of it. It's got the fast-paced gameplay and crude humor that Borderlands is known for. To top it off, its in a new setting that expands upon the original Borderlands 2 DLC it is based on.

The latest entry from Gearbox Software also introduces new systems, including the Multi-class mechanic. This allows players to mix two of the six available classes for extra customization. Here's the Stabbomancer + Clawbringer combo.

Add some elemental spice to your melee strikes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Class Feat Synergy

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Stabbomancer's Dirty Fighting grants the Fatemaker increased Critical Hit Chance for all attacks. This pairs well with the Class's focus on melee combat and gunplay. Clawbringer gets something more practical: Wyvern Companion.

This little guy flies around and helps the Fatemaker in combat. It can breathe Fire damage and gets any bonuses to Damage applied to its master. While admittedly, the Wyvern can't make use of Dirty Fighting, its and Clawbringer's elemental expertise should sync well with melee combat.

2) Action skills

Each Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Class gets two Action Skills, and the multi-class allows for a total of 4. Only one can be slotted in and used at any given time.

Ghost Blade (Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer.

(Stabbomancer): A big blade spins at the target location, dealing melee damage to enemies within range. It scales alongside the Fatemaker's equipped melee weapon and can be relocated to the desired target at the cost of a tiny reduction of the Action Skill timer. From the Shadows (Stabbomancer): Renders the Fatemaker invisible for the duration of the Action Skill, and all damage dealt while cloaked counts as a critical hit.

(Stabbomancer): Renders the Fatemaker invisible for the duration of the Action Skill, and all damage dealt while cloaked counts as a critical hit. Cleansing Flames (Clawbringer): Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage.

Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage. Storm Dragon's Judgment (Clawbringer): Causes the hammer to be hurled at the target. On the way, it deals Lightning damage to anything in its path. Upon landing, it sticks to the target and creates a shock radius, causing lightning damage to all foes in the vicinity. The launched hammer can also be recalled (hurting enemies in its path on its way back). Ending the Action Skill early refunds some cooldown.

These are ideal, though Ghost Blade could benefit from elemental melee weapons when faced against the game's many foes.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

Combining these two classes grants four action skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, only one can be active at any given time.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' level cap is level 40 for now, granting one skill point per level. Only one of the two skill trees can be maxed out at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

CB is for Clawbringer and SM is for Stabbomancer. The following skills can be paired together well:

Arsenal (SM) + Dragon Aura (CB): The former increases Melee Damage, Spell Damage and Gun Damage. The latter increases Elemental Damage for users and allies within an aura around the Fatemaker. A good pair since all three categories in Arsenal can be elemental.

The former increases Melee Damage, Spell Damage and Gun Damage. The latter increases Elemental Damage for users and allies within an aura around the Fatemaker. A good pair since all three categories in Arsenal can be elemental. Rebuke (CB) + Elusive (SM): The latter allows shooting and sprinting at the same time and also grants a chance to Evade attacks. This chance increases with increased movement speed. The. Former grants Damage Reduction from all attacks. Additionally, all allies near the Fatemaker gain a chance to reflect damage to their attackers as Lightning Damage. A good pair for survivability when on the move.

The latter allows shooting and sprinting at the same time and also grants a chance to Evade attacks. This chance increases with increased movement speed. The. Former grants Damage Reduction from all attacks. Additionally, all allies near the Fatemaker gain a chance to reflect damage to their attackers as Lightning Damage. A good pair for survivability when on the move. Storm Smite (CB) + Exploit Their Weakness (SM): With Storm Smite, whenever the Fatemaker activates an Action Skill, they call down Elemental Bolts that deals with Fire Ability Damage or Lightning Ability Damage to all nearby enemies. Whenever the Fatemaker applies a Status Effect to an enemy, the later skill causes affected enemy to take increased damage from all sources for its duration. This effect can stack per unique Status Effect.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out for PC, PS4, XB1, PS5 and XSX|S.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen