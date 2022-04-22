Tiny Tina's Wonderlands SHIFT codes (April 21): How to redeem codes for 10 free skeleton keys and loot

Gearbox has a major gift for all Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players as it has released the largest ever giveaway when it comes to SHIFT codes and skeleton keys. The Skeleton Keys have been very useful for players to earn different kinds of loot that range from cosmetics to weapons.

There is no shortage of peculiar loot in the game, with players having different ways to earn them. Perhaps the easiest process is the use of SHIFT codes, which require players to do nothing else apart from redeeming them at a given time.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has found overwhelming success since its release in late March. The fantasy FPS cum tabletop RPG retains several core features from the main Borderlands series despite being a spinoff. One of these features is the loot system, as players have plenty of options. To use unique ones like legendary items, players need to do everything possible to get as much loot as possible. Among the different methods, SHIFT codes are one of the best ways for players to get some bonus rewards.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can get more than 10 SHIFT codes

Gearbox had released two SHIFT codes earlier today. Both codes have an identical release date but different expiry dates. These two are the first set of codes that arrived during the third week of April.

The first April 21 SHIFT code is:

3BRJT-BB55Z-KW3C5-J3BJT-R3FRT

This code will reward 1 Skeleton Key. The code mentioned above expires on May 1 at 3.00 pm UTC. There's also a second code that every player should consider redeeming.

The second April 21 SHIFT code is:

BTXT3-W3H6J-6CBCW-JBTJJ-XZW9F

This code will reward players 10 Skeleton Keys, making it the highest-rewarding SHIFT code ever released for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. What's even more interesting is that the second code doesn't have any known expiry date. This could indicate that it is intended to be a permanent code, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can redeem it at any time.

How to redeem a SHIFT code in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Redeeming SHIFT codes is extremely important as most codes, with a few exceptions, have a set expiry period. Once the expiry period has been crossed, the codes become invalid. Hence, one of the most basic but important things for players to know is how to redeem them.

There are a couple of ways to redeem a SHIFT code for the game. Both will require players to have a mandatory SHIFT account created on the company's website. SHIFT has the task of maintaining co-op servers for Gearbox's games.

The first method is to use the website. After players have logged in to their accounts, they can copy and paste the code into the website and redeem it. Once the code has been redeemed, the allotted Skeleton Key will be added.

The second method can be done directly from within the game. In the relevant section, players will have to similarly paste the code to add Skeleton Keys to their inventory. These keys can then be used to open loot boxes, which can drop plenty of useful rewards.

As mentioned earlier, there is no shortage of loot in the game. Players can get both cosmetic items and weapons with armor pieces. The rarity of the obtained rewards will depend on the individual and the loot luck of a player's character. With so many Skeleton Keys available, there is always a chance to find legendary and epic items with cool features.

