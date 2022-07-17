TommyInnit's dance battle against Charli D’Amelio ends in the most awkward manner

What began as a long-standing joke with TommyInnit’s community reached its climax as he finally met prominent TikToker Charli D’Amelio. Attending the release party of Dixie D’Amelio’s album, the Minecraft superstar would drag Charli’s father onto the dance floor. Ultimately, a dance-off was held between the two and Charli and her dance teacher.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit She keeps trying to marry me She keeps trying to marry me https://t.co/0WQZZc8sOy

TommyInnit versus Charli D’Amelio in a heated dance battle

The Minecraft content creator had been trying to get Charli D’Amelio’s attention for a long time, and after months of attempts, she followed him back in November 2021. The two would meet in person in June 2022, and now fans have more than just a selfie to show for it:

“I couldn’t really film, but Larry got me backstage and we met!”

The YouTuber seemed thrilled at first, but then felt as if Charli didn't want anything to do with him. He would break the ice later, by dancing with her father and singing “Baby” by Justin Bieber. From here, the dance battle began:

“Then the DJ leaned into the mic and announced a dance off! What?! Me and Marc versus Charli and her dance teacher”

While TommyInnit did not have the greatest moves, Marc D’Amelio, it turns out, has some credible skills as a breakdancer. Charli and her dance teacher had talent as well, as noted by the Minecraft streamer:

“Then I do it! After all those hours of ignoring me, making me look like such a fool, she paid the ultimate price: Public embarrassment. I swore, I swore at her, aw yeah.”

He flipped off the TikToker, who appeared to be smiling the entire time. He then claimed to have blended into the background, genuinely delighted with his meeting with Charli.

YouTube commenters respect TommyInnit's commitment in awkward situations

Fans were delighted with TommyInnit's awkward but authentic behavior around Charli D'Amelio. Instead of putting on any airs, he dealt with the situation in a normal manner. One YouTube commenter also praised Marc’s dance skills.

Many commented on how awkward the YouTuber was (Image via Tommyinnit/YouTube)

Another pointed out that while many people change around famous personalities, the Minecraft YouTuber stayed true to himself.

Some respected the Minecraft YouTuber's refusal to be anyone but himself (Image via YouTube)

Others commented on their love for the video and how TommyInnit can casually insert himself into a situation and make it look perfectly natural.

The Minecraft YouTuber was easily able to insert himself into a situation and look like he belonged (Image via YouTube)

Even if he's a megastar, the Minecraft YouTuber's fans respect how relatable he is to his audience (Image via YouTube)

Fans are hoping for more content like this, with many wondering if there'll be another meeting between Charli D’Amelio and TommyInnit. Furthermore, they hope to see the Minecraft YouTuber retain his eccentric personality in his videos.

