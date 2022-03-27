"I can't get out of here": TommyInnit shares wild story about his new neighbors

TommyInnit shared his outlandish experience in his new apartment involving a fire alarm and a neighbor's exploded bong, causing him to rethink living in his new place.

The popular Minecraft streamer began his story by saying he was just relaxing in his room with his new electronic piano, practicing the song Comedy by Bo Burnham.

Hilariously, the song features the lyrics "If you wake up in a house that's full of smoke: Don't panic, call me and I'll tell you a joke," which he claims that right after those lyrics were spoken, the fire alarm in the building went off.

He described how after running out of the building, he had a conversation with a worker who was nearby, asking if this was a normal occurrence as a joke. But what he didn't expect was the worker to answer yes, and explain that there is a married couple who live in the building that often argues with each other, which usually leads to one of them pulling the fire alarm.

"I go to him, "Does this normally happen?" and I sh*t you not, he goes "Yeah, so it turns out the apartment downstairs, the man and wife, they argue a lot. Whenever they argue, the wife pulls the fire alarm.""

TommyInnit shares bizarre story about new neighbors

After listening to the worker explain that TommyInnit's new neighbors may randomly pull the fire alarm at any given moment, the streamer cracks a quick joke about how the firemen probably aren't too happy when they arrive on the scene, which the worker found quite funny.

"And me, quick thinking, I go, "Well, it sounds like the fire brigade would only be arriving to a very angry woman!" and he just screams laughing."

Tommy explained that he was finally able to return to his apartment after waiting an hour for the fire department to finish up their work, quickly returning to his place to confirm that nothing was damaged.

He asked the same worker if he knew what had happened to set off the smoke detectors, to which the worker explained that apparently the apartment below him was smoking m***juana with a bong, which had exploded.

"I ask the builder what happened, and I'm not kidding, it turns out the people under me were smoking copius amounts of m***juana! Apparently the bong blew up and they held it under the smoke alarm, 'cause they were high, where all the smoke went."

After he processed the information, he then put two-and-two together to figure out that the smell he was randomly experiencing was indeed his neighbors smoking canibis.

After stumbling over his words while trying to explain how he was feeling about the whole insane situation, he simply stated that he can't escape his new apartment complex and it's crazy tenants.

"I went, "Oh that's good to know!" It also explains the strange whiffs I've been getting every other night! Oh my god... You can't make this up! I can't get outta here."

Tommy's chat was filled with people reacting to the wild story he was telling, with the majority laughing at the insane twists and turns of the unreal situation he's stuck in.

TommyInnit's chat reacting to his story (Image via Twitch tommyinnit)

With fire alarms possibly becoming a normal occurrence for TommyInnit's everyday life, it seems that his new home is going to be quite an interesting one.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul