Minecraft star TommyInnit sings Dream's latest song, "Mask," on live stream, and fans can't get enough of it

Minecraft star Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently grooved along to fellow streamer Dream's latest song, "Mask," on live stream, much to the enjoyment of scores of fans watching globally.

Known for his humorous wisecracks and energetic persona, the 17-year old was at his exuberant best during a recent live stream on his alternate Twitch channel.

Tommy being publicly nice what even is this...



thank you tommy you are a wonderful friend — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 21, 2021

In terms of wholesome content, he saved the best for the last, with fans being treated to an impromptu display of his singing skills as he sang along to the infectious beats of "Mask."

Also read: "Tommy, you are a wonderful friend": Minecraft stars TommyInnit and Dream's wholesome friendship wins hearts online

TommyInnit wins over the internet with his singing skills ft Dream's Mask

Towards the end of his recent live stream, TommyInnit appeared on camera and joked about a "face reveal," as he claimed he was none other than Dream.

He then proceeded to play "Mask" by Dream, much to the surprise of fans. What followed next was a hilariously memorable rendition of the song, in classic TommyInnit fashion.

From staring up at the ceiling to adding his unique twist to the song's lyrics, the wholesome sight of the 17-year-old grooving along to his friend's banger of a track ended up winning over scores of fans online.

At one particular juncture, he hilariously altered the famous chorus of the song by uttering the following lines:

"I'm just fine. I am just fine! I'm always on my bed! And all that they can ask is, why are you evading all your taxes? That's what the mask is. That's what the point of the mask is. Guys, you won't see me crying; I need to leave now, so you won't see me crying!"

In light of TommyInnit's wholesome performance, several fans took to social media to gush over his friendship with Dream:

Awwww Tommy singing along with mask makes me so happy :((( — Coryyyyyyy 🎭 (@CorynotfoundP) May 22, 2021

NOW, THIS IS WHAT I CALL FRIENDSHIP GOALS.

Tommy playing mask on his stream and singing along to it is the best. — ness! (@mxkuminnit) May 22, 2021

there's something really wholesome abt tommy singing along to mask bit of course he ends stream as soon as i join — day 🌧 (@dumbassday) May 22, 2021

TOMMY SINGING MASK IS SO pic.twitter.com/8DZQk1pcrw — bee 🌑 afk - mt ily ♡ (@rknsbee) May 22, 2021

tommy singing mask is very endearing to me — Alyssa :D (@frogsareuglyyy) May 22, 2021

omg Tommy singing along with Mask is just... MY EARS ARE BLESSEDDDD — Hannah¿? on limit (@livnboo) May 23, 2021

i just saw the clip of tommy singing mask he’s so supportive of all his friends :( /pos — ruby! ☾ finals era (@whoshegolbach) May 23, 2021

tommy singing along to mask :(((( this makes me so happy — jess :D (@mellohibench) May 22, 2021

watching tommy play and sing mask made me so happy i can’t explain it :’) — natalie¹ᴰ 🍬 (@getwires) May 22, 2021

Image via Dream Team Best moments/YouTube

Image via Dream Team Best moments/YouTube

Despite being at loggerheads in-game, the popular duo of Dream and TommyInnit continue to win hearts online with their wholesome camaraderie as supportive friends in real life.

Also read: Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy with release of official lyric video of "Mask"