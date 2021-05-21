"Tommy, you are a wonderful friend": Minecraft stars TommyInnit and Dream's wholesome friendship wins hearts online

Two of the biggest Minecraft streamers in the world, TommyInnit and Dream, recently won over the internet with an unexpected yet wholesome display of friendship.

The latter recently released an official lyric video for his highly-anticipated song titled "Mask," which received rave reviews from fans and fellow streamers.

One of the biggest names to give their verdict on Dream's latest hit was none other than popular British YouTuber TommyInnit, who recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the soulful track, replete with his trademark wit and sardonic humor:

I usually use this platform to be very mean to Dream (rightfully so), however today I must say Mask is a fuckin banger — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) May 21, 2021

From the tweet above, it is quite evident that TommyInnit was left largely impressed by his fellow streamer's banger of a track.

The aforementioned acknowledgement from Tommy prompted an equally wholesome response from Dream, who commented:

Tommy being publicly nice what even is this...



thank you tommy you are a wonderful friend — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 21, 2021

In light of the popular Minecraft duo backing each other up on Twitter via wholesome banter, scores of fans soon came up with a barrage of reactions.

Fans react as TommyInnit x Dream's camaraderie earns praise online

Over the course of their respective careers, TommyInnit and Dream have entertained fans with their wholesome camaraderie, which often revolves around the former taking jibes at the latter.

From relentlessly teasing one another to engaging in hilarious banter both off and on stream, they have steadily risen to become one of Minecraft's most popular and entertaining duos today.

As evidenced from their interaction above, the prospect of having TommyInnit and Dream share wholesome messages of appreciation for one another incited a flurry of positivity online.

It eventually led to a slew of reactions from fans online, which ranged from humor to appreciation:

disctwt is literally thriving rn because dream and Tommy said something nice to each other on twitter please send help pic.twitter.com/xgiGag9w9d — mun (@dozingallium) May 21, 2021

THIS IS SO TRUEE pic.twitter.com/RKLLHowcJy — bryanna ツ // lovejoy (@plutostar__) May 21, 2021

I WILL CRY SO BAD — nisa 🍄 MASK (@Iovenjoyerz) May 21, 2021

AWWWWWWWWWWWWW KJFNDSAFKJSD IM NOT OKAY IM SOBBING /POS — uni / nini 🎸🦝 (@clingyvillains) May 21, 2021

i love ur friendship :] — ??!%#? 💤 (@tubfilms) May 21, 2021

we stan this friendship — 𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 ♡ (@kayyyyllaa_) May 21, 2021

iconic friendship. — Gabby (@uhhGabb) May 21, 2021

i love friends supporting friends — katie :) | STREAM BUTTER & MASK!! (@FUNDYSDEFENDER) May 21, 2021

tommy and dreams friendship is everything to me — ruby! ☾ (@whoshegolbach) May 21, 2021

tommys being publicly nice guess it’s time for me to publicly cry THIS IS SOOOO pic.twitter.com/YiJ6RVB0ES — jess SELFIE DAY📌 (@mellohibench) May 21, 2021

reasons why disc duo are one of my favourite friendships part 63737 pic.twitter.com/Y9a9HAGOGH — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) May 21, 2021

tommy being nice to Dream adds 1000 more years to my life https://t.co/1VmTVsZ04a — bella⁷🧈 (@LVJYfocus) May 21, 2021

their friendship means so much to me — tommypopper (@tmmyblink) May 21, 2021

mom tommy and dream are being nice to eachother on the TL again pic.twitter.com/1ZTHB8aHyE — sayla :p | 14 (@canonicallysag3) May 21, 2021

As fans continue to gush over the "rare" instance of TommyInnit being publicly nice to Dream, it serves as a further testament to their wholesome friendship, which seldom fails to win over the hearts of their millions of fans.

