"Too tall… much too tall": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1184 (Friday, October 3, 2025)

LoLdle answers for October 3, 2025, are now out. The 1184th edition, like the earlier ones, has a few interesting puzzles. Players can easily figure out the clues to the enigmas if they have a good understanding of the League of Legends champions and their several aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 1184th edition of LoLdle is:"Too tall… much too tall"Gangplank, Lulu, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1184th edition (October 3, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 3, 2025, are:Classic: GangplankQuote: LuluAbility: Qiyana; Bonus: W (Terrashape)Emoji: SylasSplash Art: Syndra; Bonus: Star Guardian SyndraThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 3, 2025, edition is Gangplank. The Quote puzzle includes Lulu, a champion who is a great choice in the Support meta of League of Legends.Then, the Ability puzzle shows Qiyana's W ability, known as "Terrashape." The Emoji one is tied to Sylas, while the Splash Art has Syndra's Star Guardian skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirLoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, UrgotLoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksLoLdle 1177 (September 26): Varus, Braum, Gnar, Gwen, VexLoLdle 1176 (September 25): LeBlanc, Warwick, Braum, Morgana, SkarnerLoLdle 1175 (September 24): Rakan, Amumu, Zyra, Teemo, AatroxLoLdle 1174 (September 23): Cho'Gath, Galio, Yunara, Karma, AnnieLoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, MalphiteLoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, NilahLoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusThe answers to the 1185th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 4, 2025.