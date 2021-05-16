Top 3 Free Fire character combinations for Clash Squad in May 2021

Clash Squad is one of the major game modes of Garena Free Fire. In it, two teams of four players go off against each in seven rounds. The side that comes out on top gets the Booyah!

Characters are pretty influential on the battlefield as they have special abilities. Most of them can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds. With the new additions of Maro and Xayne, there are over 39 characters present in Garena Free Fire.

Apart from this, the abilities can be combined by the players to create character combinations. They consist of one active skill and three passive skills.

This article lists the top three Free Fire character combinations for the Clash Squad mode.

Note: This is based on the preference of the writer. No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Players can always mix and match characters from combinations based on their preference and playing style.

Free Fire character combinations for Clash Squad

#1 Alok + Jai + Jota + Moco

Alok: Drop the beat

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Alok’s ability makes him one of the most desired characters in Garena Free Fire. It provides players with a constant source of healing by creating an aura of 5m which restores 5 HP for 10 seconds. Moreover, it increases the movement speed by 15%.

Jai’s Raging Reload ability automatically reloads the gun’s magazine by a specific percentage (45% at max level) after the players knock down a foe. It is worth noting that it is only limited to AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG weapon classes.

Sustained Raids of Jota restores 40 HP with every kill using a weapon of Shotgun or SMG category. However, it has a cooldown time of five seconds.

Lastly, Moco’s ability tags the enemy shot for five seconds. The location of the tagged opponents will also be shared with the teammates. This would enable the players to make their next move strategically.

#2 K + Miguel + Antonio + Joseph

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Joseph: Nutty Movement

K has a pretty unique ability as it has two different modes, i.e., Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. Here are the effects:

Jiu-jitsu: Allies within the radius of 6m receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Psychology mode: It restores two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

In Clash Squad mode, players can purchase Mushrooms before the round begins and use the jiu-jitsu mode to convert them quickly to HP.

Miguel’s Crazy Slayer syncs pretty well with K’s ability, as with every kill, the players will be restoring 80 EP.

Gangster’s Spirit of Antonio offers users 35 extra HP when the round starts; therefore, players will begin with 235 HP. Other health issues can come into the clutch during crucial situations.

The players can use Joseph’s ability to evade/rush onto foes. It increases the moving and sprinting speed by 20% upon taking damage.

#3 Chrono + Shirou + Dasha + Hayato

Chrono: Time Turner

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Dasha: Partying On

Hayato: Bushido

Even though Chrono was hugely nerfed with the OB27 update, the character is still an excellent option for the Clash Squad mode.

The ability creates a force field that blocks 600 damages from enemies and increases the movement speed by 15%. These effects last for seconds, and there is a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Shirou’s Damage Delivered tags the enemies within an 80m range for six seconds when they hit the user. There is a 100% increased armor penetration on the first short to the tagged foe. It has a cooldown time of 20 seconds as well.

Dasha’s ability has multiple benefits. It reduces the maximum recoil, recoil build-up, damage taken from falls, and recovery time from falls. They make the character an excellent option to have in the combination.

Hayato is the last character on this combination, and the “Bushido” ability deals 10% additional armor penetration with every 10% reduction in the max HP. Also, if they have the awakened version, the frontal damage is reduced by 1%.

