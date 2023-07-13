Top 5 5-star characters that deserve a buff in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2

Honkai Star Rail’s ongoing version and meta are coming to an end. Naturally, some changes are expected with the new version update on the horizon. The title features many characters, but the 5-stars are mostly under the spotlight. While they are the focus of the meta, there are some whose abilities can be overwhelmed and easily replaced by others.

It should be noted that HoYoverse is known for not making changes in its characters after release, so there is a low chance that the existing cast will get buffs or any change. This list provides five 5-star characters that deserve a buff in the upcoming version 1.2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Himeko, Clara, and Yanqing deserve a buff in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2

5) Yanqing

Yanqing is Honkai Star Rail’s Ice DPS character who follows the Hunt path. While he is an amazing DPS unit, his damage output can be easily overwhelmed by other characters who excel at dealing single-target damage. In most endgame activities, his damage feels a little lackluster. This makes his pick rate drop in the said activities.

Compared to Seele, who is one of the best single-target DPS units in the game, Yanqing’s damage output has a massive difference. To the latter's praise, he is a wonderful DPS character who has has amazing abilities and whose abilities scale mostly on his CRIT stats. A buff focused on his talents may increase his DPS potential and increase his pick rate.

4) Clara

Clara needs a buff in version 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara is a Physical Destruction DPS character who specializes in dealing Physical damage. Being a 5-star, she can deal a great amount of Physical damage. However, she is kind of neglected in Honkai Star Rail's current meta as there are far better options available to players.

In the current meta, her damage output is mediocre as her skill deals damage to all enemies and her ultimate is just there to increase the damage of her counterattack. To launch it, players need to get hit by an enemy first, which can be very terrible in multiple activities.

3) Welt

Welt could use a damage buff (Image via HoYoverse)

Welt is a Nihility-pathed Imaginary character who excels at slowing down, imprisoning, and dealing damage to enemies. His kit revolves around dealing damage to single and multiple enemies, while reducing their speed. From the game's release, he has been one of the underwhelming characters with mediocre damage.

Welt’s damage multipliers are very low compared to the characters in the same field as him. To bring out his true potential, players need to invest in him too much, when he can easily be replaced easily by other characters instead.

2) Bailu

Before Luocha's release, Bailu was Honkai Star Rail’s best healer. However, the former took the spot upon launch. Bailu’s kit consists of healing abilities, and her passive talent can revive an ally once in every battle. This makes her a good option for the endgame activities.

But as specified above, Bailu’s healing can feel a bit lackluster with Luocha’s release because of the latter's healing potential. To match the latter's healing and potentially take the top healer spot, Bailu needs a significant buff or she might fall behind.

1) Himeko

Himeko is one of the first Fire Erudition characters specializing in AoE damage in Honkai Star Rail. Her kit mainly has AoE damage-dealing abilities with a talent to hit follow-up attacks to enemies whenever her allies hit an enemy. But Himeko's damage can feel underwhelming since she's a 5-star character.

When compared against Hook, who also deals Fire damage to multiple enemies at once, the latter can easily out-DPS her despite being a 4-star character. In Honkai Star Rail’s current meta, Himeko is one of the worst 5-star AoE DPS characters. So without a buff in the near future, her pick rate in various activities may drop even more.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes