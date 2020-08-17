5 best Minecraft creations of all time

The scope of exploration in Minecraft is unlimited, and thus, it's the perfect medium for anyone to unleash their creativity. Thanks to the creative mode, there have been many players who have painstakingly designed highly detailed maps that include awe-inspiring builds.

In this article, we discuss five such Minecraft creations that are unbelievably amazing to look at.

Top 5 Minecraft creations of all time

Hogwarts

Minecraft just got much more interesting, because you received your Hogwarts letter, albeit a few years late. Return to the wizarding world in this meticulously designed map of Hogwarts, guaranteed to make your Harry Potter dreams seem like reality. Pack your trunks and venture into the halls of magic and mayhem!

King's Landing

This breathtaking recreation of King's Landing from the Game of Thrones world is perhaps your only chance at the Iron Throne. This creation has been made with such incredible detailing that it really makes you wonder how long it took for this to be planned and built.

The Hanging Gardens of Babylon

A Minecraft Babylon (Image credits: Minecraft Building Inc)

Everyone has heard about the ancient wonder of the world, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, that was lost to the sands of time. But with this awe-inspiring creation, Minecraft players have hoped to recreate what the wonder must have looked like, as well as the shimmering city of Babylonia around it.

Battlestar Galactica

Battlestar Galactica (Image credits: 9Minecraft)

The creators spent months creating this immensely detailed recreation of a Battlestar. The creation took over 4 million blocks, and we agree that the outcome is definitely worth the time and hard work put into it.

Despite this Minecraft Battlestar looking utterly fabulous, it is still in the works, lacking just a bit of finishing touches by the creators.

A Modern City

High Rossferry (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

Known as the High Rossferry, this incredible map attempts to create an immersive and realistic modern city for Minecraft players to enjoy. With sleek architectural styles, and resource and texture packs to add that touch of realism to the graphics, this modern city looks so stunning that we might believe that it's an actual place!