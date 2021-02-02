Top 5 best Pewdiepie quotes on the internet

Pewdiepie is undoubtedly a funny personality, but he can also be very inspiring.

Pewdiepie, whose first name is Felix, is the most subscribed-to YouTuber in the world. He is known as the king of YouTube and was one of the many YouTubers that pushed for Let's Plays to be normalized.

He is as famous as a regular celebrity and as rich as one too. He regularly finds himself in the media, even if what he says or does is mundane, all because he's a household name.

Pewdiepie started from the bottom and worked his way up. With that struggle, comes wisdom and inspiration for those who want to be like him. Here are five quotes which highlight just that.

Top 5 best inspirational Pewdiepie quotes

#5 - “I just want to entertain; that is my main objective and what comes before everything else.”

This is a quick favorite for other YouTubers. Even as bigger YouTubers grow and do more, like Jacksepticeye and TheOdd1sOut, they agree on this point. They're here to make people smile and laugh. They like entertaining because it's rewarding.

Felix might have realized it, but this is similar to a quote from PT Barnum, known as The Greatest Showman, and author of "The Art of Money Getting."

“The noblest art is that of making others happy”

#4 - “Everyone is entitled to their opinions, even though they’re wrong.”

This is a hard pill to swallow, especially on the internet. If Felix is anything, it is patient. He makes jokes out of weird and uncomfortable situations, and he puts up with the hate from the media. He is constantly put into positions that would make any TikToker complain on social media, but he just takes it.

There are people that think Felix is a white supremacist because that's what they're told on the media. There are people that assume that Felix is greedy just because he is rich. There will always be people that assume, think, and guess things about everyone, but that doesn't mean they can't have opinions. There are a lot of people who should be like Felix - just smile and move on.

#3 - "It’s important to love yourself.”

This is something that many people forget. TikTok is moderated very closely for anyone bullying and encouraging others to harm themselves because of how negative such an environment can get. The rest of social media seems to allow others to make people feel bad or unloved.

Felix has been the target of a lot of hate. Yet, it's hard to find a time where he breaks down. Felix says from time to time, "before anyone loves you, you have to love you."

#2 - “Unless you stop trying, how can you not fail anymore.”

Every successful person who built their own success seems to think similarly when it comes to failure. A big part of winning is the losses. Winners lose a lot more than losers, but they don't stop trying. It's nice to see Pewdiepie speak on this matter, because impressional viewers can hear him say that it's okay to fail and get inspired to do better.

#1 - “I took a job at the hotdog stand, I was the happiest I was at that time because I was finally for the first time in many many years doing what I wanted to do, the fact that I could make videos was so much more important to me that I had to spend a few hours a day doing a job that wasn’t that prestigious.”

A lot of people don't know that Pewdiepie never blew up. He did not have the same explosion in numbers that Corpse Husband or JaidenAnimations did. He grew his channel slowly but surely, gaining very little money at first. That meant he went from a full-time job to a part-time job to working exclusively at YouTube.

Many people hate the thought of a day job. Working a day job isn't so bad when the opportunity to do something they love is there and Felix wants them to realize it.

