Top 5 characters voiced by Jenny Yokobori and UEDA Kana, the VAs of Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Jenny Yokobori and UEDA Kana are both competent VAs who will likely do Genshin Impact's Yoimiya justice as far as capturing her character goes.

Interestingly enough, Jenny Yokobori is the 6th most trending voice actress this week (according to Behind the Voice Actors). UEDA Kana is in 11th place, by comparison. Either way, both voice actresses have voiced a good number of characters in the past.

Hence, Genshin Impact fans should look forward to their interpretation of Yoimiya. Jenny Yokobori will be Yoimiya's English VA, while UEDA Kana will be Yoimiya's Japanese VA in Genshin Impact.

Five memorable characters voiced by Jenny Yokobori and UEDA Kana, the VAs of Yoimiya from Genshin Impact

5) Star Butterfly (UEDA Kana in Star vs. The Forces of Evil)

Yoimiya and Star Butterfly would share the same voice actress on the Japanese side (Image via Disney Channel)

Normally, most Genshin Impact players wouldn't think too much about a Japanese voice actress voicing a cartoon character from a western animation. It's a strange mix, but UEDA Kana did the Japanese voice acting for the titular character.

Given how different Star is from other characters UEDA has voiced, her performance as Yoimiya will be interesting to listen to.

4) Elice (Jenny Yokobori in Fire Emblem Heroes)

Elice is on the right (Image via Fire Emblem Heroes Wikia)

Elice and Marth make up the Royal Altean Duo. Most Genshin Impact players will recognize Marth from the Super Smash Brothers series, but it's worth noting that Jenny Yokobori voices his sister, Elice, instead.

There aren't too many voice lines, but Fire Emblem Heroes has done very well as a mobile game. Given the crossover appeal in the same market, some Genshin Impact players might have played the game at least once, so they could recognize the English VA.

3) Mii Konori (UEDA Kana in A Certain Scientific Railgun)

The Japanese voice actress for Yoimiya also did Mii Konori (Image via Toaru Majutsu no Index Wiki)

UEDA Kana has voiced Mii Konori in several of the character's appearances in various OVAs, TV shows, and video games. She's a recurring character, so she is a fairly popular character for fans of the series.

It's also a good example of how diverse UEDA Kana can be as a voice actress, as Mii Konori and Star Butterfly are two completely different characters. Based on what's known about Yoimiya, it will be interesting to see her performance in Genshin Impact.

2) Kumiko Albertson (Jenny Yokobori in The Simpsons)

Jenny Yokobori wasn't the original voice actress for Kumiko Albertson in The Simpsons, but she is the voice actress for the character starting in 2021. The idea of a mangaka marrying the seemingly undesirable Comic Book Guy was an interesting twist, to say the least.

However, the character is surprisingly good given what the modern version of The Simpsons is like. The video above showcases how competent Jenny Yokobori is as a voice actress, so it will be interesting to see how she voices Yoimiya in Genshin Impact.

1) Rin Tohsaka (UEDA Kana in several Fate adaptations)

Rin Tohsaka is an insanely popular character (Image via rtyourtohsaka)

The Fate series is one of the most well-known media series in anime and video games. Rin Tohsaka is one of the most iconic characters in the series, and UEDA Kana has voiced her several times in various films and TV shows.

Appropriately enough, UEDA Kana also voices Ishtar and Ereshkigal, given their connection to Rin. The first time UEDA voiced Rin Tohsaka was back in 2006 for Fate/stay night.

As UEDA is a prolific VA, some Genshin Impact fans might enjoy her performance as Yoimiya.

