Top 5 emotes in Destiny 2 that are inspired by pop culture 

Despite being surrounded by the darkest forces in Destiny 2, Guardians don't shy away from expressing their emotions via various means. While Bungie did not adequately treat the player's voice acting, they did add other forms of communication that are now quite famous within the community.

Tom Warren @tomwarren Destiny 2 now has a Halo-themed emote Destiny 2 now has a Halo-themed emote https://t.co/SomdTjK8PC

These are called 'emotes' and can be purchased via the Eververse store in Destiny 2 at the Tower. Emotes come in exchange for Bright Dust or Silver and can be quite expressive given its history.

Bungie has continued referencing pop culture in their games via emotes, including dances and famous body movements. The following article mentions some of the best Destiny 2 emotes that have been inspired by pop culture.

Top 5 best pop culture references through emotes in Destiny 2

5) Playing Airplane from Dirty Dancing

Playing Airplane emote (Image via Destiny 2)

The Playing Airplane is an interactive emote from Destiny 2 that requires two players to execute. It pays homage to the famous scene from the 1987 movie "Dirty Dancing."

Over the years, Dirty Dancing has turned out to be a classic among movie lovers, and it seems there are fans among the Bungie dev team.

4) Prankster Dance from IT

Prankster Dance from Destiny 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Prankster Dance is an exotic emote from Destiny 2 that impersonates the creepy Pennywise from the 2017 horror movie IT.

Pennywise has been around as one of the most iconic monsters in a horror series. Being a well-known personality amongst the horror fans, Bungie decided to put his memorable dance inside the game as an emote.

3) Confused from Pulp Fiction

Confused emote parallel with John Travolta (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tarantino's 1994 Crime-Drama titled Pulp Fiction is still one of the most talked-about pieces of work. Loved by fans worldwide, one of the scenes became extra special among the social networking community, where the protagonist of the movie, Vincent Vega, acts confused.

Bungie later decided to put it into the game as a legendary emote titled "Confused," which pays homage to John Travolta's character in Pulp Fiction.

2) Persevering Dance from Never Gonna Give You Up

Parallels between Persevering Dance and Rick Astley (Image via Sportskeeda)

The concept of 'Rick-Rolling' has been around on the internet for quite some time now. It involves leading strangers online to a video of Rick Astley's 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up."

The video itself has over one billion views on YouTube, which has led to Bungie implementing the world-famous dance move as an in-game emote.

1) Too Cool Dance from Spiderman 3

Too Cool Dance and Spiderman 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker dance from 2007 Spiderman 3 became an instant classic. The dance was performed while under the influence of the symbiote. The Eververse store in Destiny 2 introduced the infamous dance as a legendary emote called "Too Cool Dance." It has a price tag of 500 Silvers, equivalent to 5$.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha