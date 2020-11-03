GTA 6: Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction comes to life in new fan art 

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 continues to remain one of the most eagerly anticipated games and is a hotbed of speculation and interest from the global gaming community.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise remains to be one of the most lucrative and popular video game series in the world, having won over millions of fans with its fast-paced heist narrative, immersive gameplay, and a plethora of colorful characters.

While GTA 5 continues to draw fans with its expansive and evolving online mode, it has now been seven years since it first came out. In the light of numerous rumors doing the rounds that GTA 6 is currently in the works, fans have now been eagerly petitioning for a new installment.

Where is GTA6? What hell are we all living in? — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) October 23, 2020

Though the chances of GTA 6 releasing next year appear to be bleak, fans can take solace in the numerous possibilities that lie ahead. From exciting new locations to characters, the potential scenarios which could take place in GTA 6 remain bountiful.

Keeping this in mind, of late, we have been witnessing some stunning GTA fan art surfacing online, and a recent one is sure to excite fans of Quentin Tarantino and his evergreen Academy Award-winning classic, Pulp Fiction.

Waiting for the next GTA like... Gtav art by me :) pic.twitter.com/2KA1Gmasoh — Video Game Humour 🕹 (@VGHumour) November 2, 2020

A fan art created by Reddit user Scott Nielsen portrayed John Travolta's iconic character Vincent Vega as a GTA character adorning the loading screen.

Recreated in the classic GTA hues and textures, Vincent Vega seems to be a natural fit in the seedy, crime-infested streets of Grand Theft Auto.

Advertisement

GTA x Pulp Fiction ft. Vincent Vega

John Travolta's Vincent Vega and Samuel L. Jackson's Jules Winnfield in a still from Pulp Fiction (Image Credits: newstatesman.com)

Quentin Tarantino's 1994 neo-noir black-comedy, Pulp Fiction is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.

From its non-linear narrative to an eclectic ensemble cast, the film pays homage to hardboiled crime novellas and is replete with violence, intrigue, and explosive action sequences. Today, it is considered a revolutionary work of art, forever etched in the pages of pop culture as a masterful ode to an era of crime and chaos.

Because of these character traits, the characters of Pulp Fiction seem to be a natural fit for the world of GTA, where crime and morals often overlap.

If introduced, Vincent Vega would undoubtedly be an instant fan-favorite, for which fans reacted enthusiastically to this latest piece of fan art:

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

As the wait for GTA 6 intensifies, if Rockstar decides to go the Pulp Fiction route, they might have another certified winner on their hands.