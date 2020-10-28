GTA 6: Fan comes up with great collection of artwork for the game

The GTA franchise is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon, with each game release dominating sales and taking over the industry zeitgeist. These titles aren't just commercially successful titles, though, as each offering also provides an extremely valuable commodity in gaming: cultural relevance.

A game can be financially successful, but to have a place in modern-day culture, as the GTA franchise does, is rare. No other game series has had such an impact on pop culture and popular media like the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Therefore, it isn't surprising that message boards, subreddits, and comments sections across the internet have been dominated by talks of GTA 6. Fans have made it no secret that they grow impatient by the day.

However, some fans have put that energy to great use by creating some truly fantastic artwork for GTA 6. We take a look at some of the best ones.

Fans come up with brilliant loading screen artwork for GTA 6

Image credits: u/JoeyNisco

As fans patiently (or not) wait for Rockstar Games to release some sort of information about GTA 6, a few have been hard at work trying to fill the void with creativity. Loading screen artwork has always been some of the best work from Rockstar's art department, and fans have now created some truly meme-rich loading screens for the game.

Reddit user u/JoeyNisco has come up with a set of brilliant artwork for the much-anticipated title and pays homage to some of the most iconic memes of yesteryear.

Image credits: u/JoeyNisco, reddit

Robert Pattinson in his now-iconic tracksuit attire from 2018's Safdie Brothers classic Good Time actually fits quite nicely in the world of GTA. The artwork, although paying homage to the meme, is pretty great, considering Robert Pattinson would fit quite nicely in the cast.

His character from Good Time, Connie, was essentially the quintessential GTA character, and Rockstar can perhaps consider the Brit for a role in the next game.

Image credits: u/JoeyNisco, reddit

Daniel Radcliffe's performance in Guns Akimbo was immortalized by way of the iconic bathrobe and guns meme that shook up the internet last year. This loading screen isn't far from Rockstar's usual style for GTA games.

Image credits: u/JoeyNisco, reddit

Lastly, John Wick himself makes an appearance with a brilliant PissWasser commercial in the background and a cellphone instead of the handgun he is usually seen with.

With Keanu Reeves' role in Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand, maybe the iconic movie star should consider acting in more games, perhaps even GTA. The prospect of the Canadian appearing in a GTA title is one that would send the fanbase into a frenzy.