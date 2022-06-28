5 Fortnite Twitch streamers with most followers in 2022

Fortnite as a battle royale game has been at the forefront of the streaming community since its launch in 2017. The title has overtaken its rivals because it has unique gameplay and strategies.

Another reason it is prevalent among the streaming and gaming community is its free-to-play nature and replayability. Players with fewer skills can also get kills and wins due to user compatibility and the easy loot acquisition system.

While the game rose to stardom, it also gave a platform to streamers and gamers unknown or struggling to solidify their position within the streaming community. This is why it is still highly popular and played by many Twitch streamers.

Streamers at peak of Fortnite streaming community

1) Ninja

Ninja reached the zenith of the gaming community soon after the title's release when he streamed with the famous rapper Drake in 2018. He hasn't looked back since.

Tyler is not only the most followed Fortnite streamer on Twitch but the most followed on the entire platform with a massive 18.3 million followers. He has also amassed almost 24 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

2) Tfue

Tfue has long been touted as the true king of the game and is a long-time streamer rival of Ninja. He joined the massive gaming organization FaZe in 2018. He has since left and filed a lawsuit against them, claiming he was forced to live in their house against his will.

The online star presently has over 11.1 million followers on both his Twitch and YouTube channels, where he still uploads daily. He has also broken and held multiple records, including most kills in squad games.

3) SypherPK

SypherPK is the third most followed Fortnite streamer on Twitch with over 6 million followers. Unlike the previous two streamers mentioned on this list, he is not necessarily the most competitive player. Still, he is mainly known for his funny clips and educational videos, where he provides commentary on strategies and gameplay.

Hasan also has over 5.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he posts gaming videos.

4) Clix

Clix is the fourth American on this list and the fourth-most-followed Fortnite streamer on Twitch, with over 5.3 million active followers. Being only 17, the NRG employee is one of the youngest content creators and among the best in the competitive circuit.

His win also secured him first place in his first annual Fortnite World Cup, where he earned over $50,000. Clix also has a YouTube channel where he has garnered over 1.9 million subscribers.

5) Bugha

Bugha burst onto the streaming stage after winning the Fortnite World Cup in 2019 in the solos category. He ended up bagging a staggering $3 million from his first-place finish. He saw his followers grow exponentially as his social media numbers quadrupled in no time.

Bugha is presently the fifth most followed content creator on Twitch with 5.1 million followers, and he also boasts 4.26 subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is currently contracted with the esports organization, Sentinels.

While the game continues to grow in the Twitch community, more users are rising in the ranks each year. Among the notable streamers who have also established their positions in the Twitch community but narrowly missed out on the list are dakotaz (4.6m), NickEh30 (3.9m), Jelty (2.8), Loserfruit (2.7m), and MrSavage (2.7m).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far