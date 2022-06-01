Fortnite YouTuber SypherPK hints at the untimely death of an important character

The Imagined Order and The Seven are both pulling out the big guns for the live event in Fortnite. On one side, The Collider is powering up, readying itself to unleash devastation upon the island. While on the other, Mecha is standing tall - ready to strike at a moment's notice.

In a proverbial size-up of an "unstoppable force meets an immovable object," both these 'devices' will clash in the upcoming showdown. Given the nature and the very essence of war, lives are bound to be lost. However, if it were not for The Loop, the death count would be astronomical.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The "Glow Up" Lobby Background is now live The "Glow Up" Lobby Background is now live https://t.co/Xi0fXSSREZ

But if The Seven cannot break The Loop, living as a hollow shell is a fate much worse than death. Nevertheless, it would seem that this time around, the fight will be claiming an important soul. Thankfully, it's will not be a member of The Seven, but rather an influential figurehead within the Imagined Order.

Note: Epic Games has revealed no official information on the same, and the information below should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Imagined Order is about to take the "L" during the Fortnite live event

Fate is a fickle mistress and it would seem that it has found its first victim in Fortnite Chapter 3. Although it cannot be said with certainty who it is, the faction of the individual has been revealed.

According to content creator, Ali “SypherPK'' Hassan, someone from the Imagined Order will meet their untimely demise during the live event. It's unclear how and when it will happen but it most surely will.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko SPOILERS



In



SPOILERS SPOILERSIn @SypherPK 's new video he mentions that in the Event, whoever is in control of what the Mech will be fighting against, might not make it...Could it be Gunnar or Slone? #Fortnite SPOILERS 🚨 SPOILERS 🚨In @SypherPK's new video he mentions that in the Event, whoever is in control of what the Mech will be fighting against, might not make it...Could it be Gunnar or Slone? #Fortnite🚨 SPOILERS 🚨

Given that the creator has been correct in the past about events yet to unfold, taking his word for granted would be folly. That being said, there's a high chance that either Doctor Slone or Gunnar will be killed in battle.

Now, since Doctor Slone is a very high-ranking individual, it's unlikely that she will be meeting the grim reaper. If and when things go south, she will retreat to her bunker while chaos ensues above. That leaves only Gunnar as the probable 'dead man walking'.

How will Gunnar meet his demise during the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event?

Well, there are many ways to die in Fortnite. Shotgun to the face, falling from a height, or being burnt alive courtesy of a firefly jar. However, in Gunnar's case, things are likely to be different.

Although he is a mere footsoldier, he has extraordinary skill and strength. With power-fists at his disposal, he's no pushover in melee combat. However, when facing an all-out attack from The Seven, bruteforce will not be enough to win the day.

🔻▪︎ Sazanka ▪︎🔻 @Kunazar3 The decorated and feared enforcer of the Imagined Order

-

-

Here's the first part of a I.O themed edited fortography series!



We're starting with Gunnar, I'll eventually try to get as much I.O agents as possible!



Map code: 8541-7078-8467 (by oldghost) The decorated and feared enforcer of the Imagined OrderHere's the first part of a I.O themed edited fortography series!We're starting with Gunnar, I'll eventually try to get as much I.O agents as possible!Map code: 8541-7078-8467 (by oldghost) 🔻 The decorated and feared enforcer of the Imagined Order 🔻--Here's the first part of a I.O themed edited fortography series!We're starting with Gunnar, I'll eventually try to get as much I.O agents as possible!Map code: 8541-7078-8467 (by oldghost) https://t.co/3eLO1JK03V

Based on the leaks, the character may meet his demise in a fight against Mecha. Given the robot's size, being crushed by it is a very real possibility. In the heat of battle, lack of judgment and foresight can easily lead to Gunnar standing in the wrong place at the wrong time.

With that being said, players will have to wait for the live event to see first-hand what happens to the Imagined Order brute. Hopefully, his 'despawning' in Fortnite will be quick and absolute. Imagined Order: 0 - The Seven: 1

