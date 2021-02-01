Top 5 forgotten Fortnite skins that were once popular

Some Fortnite skins warm the hearts when they're seen, which are rare occurrences.

All skins in Fortnite get a YouTube video and gameplay at release, but that doesn't make them popular for long.

This list isn't for skins that were so unpopular upon release that they disappeared. Instead, it is for skins that were once popular but faded into obscurity as the game aged.

Players may see these skins again and say, "oh yeah, I like that," but they wouldn't break it out themselves for more than a game or two.

These skins have been forgotten and most likely just fill a spot in player's lockers.

Five cool but forgotten Fortnite skins that were once loved

# 5 - Sugarplum

Image via Epic Games

The Sugarplum skin looks like a lot of work and effort went into it. If it came out in the early days of Fortnite, it would have been popular for much longer than it was.

While Sugarplum is an incredibly unique Fortnite skin, and there aren't many like her, but she doesn't stand out.

She isn't over the top or so unique that players identify with certain characteristics. Her wings are the most used part, and while it is sad to see her forgotten, it's clear why.

#4 - Leviathan

Image via Epic Games

Leviathan started incredibly popular in Fortnite. He is number two because of the circumstances of his departure as the #1 fishy.

He was the go-to when players wanted to seem silly and use an animal Fortnite skin. He was part fishy, part space explorer, and the skin to have if players wanted to be nonhuman.

Fishy army are to strong even fortnite new that lmao — haydn (@yehaydn) June 18, 2020

There are three skins responsible for Leviathan getting kicked aside: Meowscles, Kit, and Tiko.

Anyone who wanted to be non-human could either be the robotic Kit or Meowscles, the adorable buff kitty. These two skins pushed out Leviathan, but the killer was Tiko.

@TikoFn This is an official Fortnite T-Shirt. I bet they were thinking of the Fishy Army when making this one! pic.twitter.com/tAHZG4HSPr — UwUistic✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@UwUistic) August 17, 2020

The Fishy army song was heard in TikTok, YouTube, and by sweats in Fortnite. Anyone who wanted to be known as a fishy player used Tiko. This made Leviathan a skin of the past and far too retro to be used unironically.

# 3 - Desperado

Image via Epic Games

Desperado makes players say, "oh yeah, him."

He was popular in YouTube videos with the song "Desperado" by Rihanna. This kind of fame may be hyped up, but it fades just as quickly. Desperado was released when Fortnite first started in Chapter 1, Season 1. This was the "bad guy" skin and the first one used by sweats.

Desperado is cool and don't say "dead game" in every fortnite post.



Be like Desperado. pic.twitter.com/ClGNaJTX8s — Street Striker (@GatchLe) January 6, 2021

As time went on, more skins came in that looked better and tougher. Desperado was cast aside and is usually overlooked when the subject of forgotten skins come up.

# 2 - Mothmando

Image via Epic Games

Mothmando is a controversial addition and the reason this list exists. It is incredibly recognizable, and players know him from a mile away.

He's popular on Twitter but is a scarce sight in a match. He is one of the coolest skins but has been overshadowed by even cooler skins in Fortnite.

He used to be the go-to when players wanted to feel like a secret superhero. This ended when Marvel came in and gave players real superheroes.

Now, Mothmando has to compete with Ant-Man and players who use butterfly wings.

Steadily growing and hoping to spread the positivity and love back to those who helped me get to where I am! #streamer #twitch #PositiveVibes also shoutout to zen and alana for the gifted mothmando skin! #fortnite #battleroyale pic.twitter.com/gPZQ4S3GdF — Nox (@NoxDiemGaming) November 30, 2018

Mothmando will always be beloved in Fortnite players' hearts, but he just isn't as popular as he used to be in-game and will continue this downward spiral until he's only a niche skin.

#1 - Steelsight

Image via Epic Games

Epic Games released this skin incredibly early in Fortnite's life. It has come and gone like all skins, but it never kept the immense popularity it once had when it had no competition.

It is well-known when it appears but is so basic that most players don't care to use it even with its rarity.

NEW STEELSIGHT SKIN + METEORS IN FORTNITE!! 💥 Come watch it LIVE on YouTube here! ▶️▶️▶️ https://t.co/GvqSI8p1hi pic.twitter.com/vvqc1fvUHf — TG (@TypicalGamer) April 27, 2018

It's just a skin to have in a player's locker to build up a showcase, not to use. That makes it the most forgotten of skins that should be valued.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.