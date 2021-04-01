Top 5 Fortnite Copies that Failed Miserably

Fortnite has become one of the most popular games throughout the world, but it does have its fair share of rip-offs.

The game has drawn over 130 million players in less than a year, becoming a huge worldwide phenomenon. Several celebrities and big-time pro players have taken the to game and shared it with the rest of the world, as the game is now played by almost everyone.

However, some other companies and games tried to be Fortnite, but didn’t quite get the reactions they were hoping for.

Top 5 Failed Fortnite Copies

#5 – Fortcraft / Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction (Image via Twitter)

Previously known as Fortcraft, Creative Destruction doesn’t hide that it’s trying to be Fortnite whatsoever. It has a decent amount of quality for its gameplay, and has various popping colors for its items and such, just like Fortnite. It does have some unique features that some players wouldn't mind seeing in Fortnite, such as flamethrowers.

#4 – Sausage Man

Sausage Man (Image via Twitter)

Advertisement

Most games on this list share something in common with Fortnite in the name itself, but this one is far off. Sausage Man has several similarities with Fortnite, minus the obvious name change. The game works the same way, players drop from a flying vehicle in the sky and land on a map to then collect and battle against other players. The poor gameplay is an obvious Fortnite copy from top to bottom.

.@karenhwchiu Sausage Man battle royale tournament pic.twitter.com/1LnWmJ6A7u — Josh Ye 葉嘉栩 (@TheRealJoshYe) August 4, 2019

The game does have some unique artwork, emotes, and overall style. Plus, fans have got to give it some credit, as it did have a battle royale tournament in 2019.

#3 – Battle Craft Royale

Advertisement

Battle Craft Royale (Image via YouTube)

Battle Craft Royale is an obvious mix of Fortnite and Minecraft. It doesn't have the best graphics, but it isn't the worst on this list either. The gameplay is sharper than Minecraft, almost as if they copied Crossy Roads and threw it into a Fortnite Battle Royale-inspired game. Again, this isn't the worst entry, as this game might be more suitable for younger children, but it’s not as big as Fortnite.

#2 – Rocket Royale

Rocket Royale (Image via Twitter)

Rocket Royale is essentially identical to Fortnite, minus the clean graphics. Players build, collect, and fight against enemy players all to take the win. This game copy even has the same coloring system for item rarity in load-outs.

The game does allow for rocket ships and random UFO interactions to occur since they had to tie something towards the “Rocket” in their name. It’s not entirely confirmed what these ships do, as the game mainly focuses on trying to copy Fortnite and its gameplay.

#1 – Fort Knight Last X: Battlefield Frontline Survivor

Advertisement

Fort Knight Last X: Battlefield Frontline Survivor (Image via YouTube)

Probably the worst entry possible, Fort Knight Last X is the most obvious copy of Fortnite. It tries to combine elements of Call of Duty into the game, but it’s almost entirely Fortnite.

Its graphics are beyond bad, and the overall utility of the game is horrible. Not to mention its weapons handling is by far clunky and unstable. To make it more obvious, the game even starts on a Battle Bus, which gives us a look at the horrible art style at the beginning of the game.