Top 5 Fortnite weapons that broke the game 

Fortnite has a history of releasing weapons that are way too powerful to be justified having in-game.

This doesn't include bosses who have weapons like Iron Man, Midas, and Wolverine because their weapons are made with the sole purpose of being overpowered.

Us: the the infinity blade is overpowered



Fortnite: okay we hear you takes it out



Fortnite: a few months later you know what we should add giant robots they’ll love them



Us: pic.twitter.com/4ry725i8zm — Fstyles925 (@Fstyles9251) August 4, 2019

Related: Top 5 rare Back Bling in Fortnite as of 2021

Top 5 overpowered weapons in Fortnite

#5 - Light Machine Gun

Image via Epic Games

The whole point of this weapon was to shred through structures, but it was too good at that. It has gone back into the vault and been unvaulted a handful of times. It is technically unfair and overpowered, but it makes sense to have this in Fortnite.

The last time it was out, the headshot damage multiplier was lowered slightly, but it was still a frighteningly strong weapon that could even eat through metal structures.

Advertisement

Related: Top 5 Fortnite players as of 2021

#4 - Guided Missile

Image via Epic Games

Players will remember how borderline unfair it was to be scouted by someone who had this in their arsenal. Players could literally guide each missile to hitting its target, regardless of how impossible the shot was.

It was not an instant kill, but it made the fight uneven right from the start if someone was caught slacking against one. The first time it was vaulted, it was because it was overpowered. The next time Fortnite vaulted the missile, it was because it was so hard to find that it might as well not have been in the game.

Related: Top 5 Fortnite live events

Advertisement

#3 - Heavy Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

Some players want to see this come back, but this is highly debated against. This was the go-to weapon for anyone playing the game. If anyone was too close in a build battle, it annihilated them.

This overpowered weapon was patched, but other shotguns were almost useless comparatively, and it made no one want other shotguns. This was vaulted in Fortnite for a good reason.

Related: 5 best Fortnite map codes for Zone Wars in 2021

#2 - Drum Gun

Image via Epic Games

Many have wondered why this was even in the game. It was clear that Midas and Jules needed something that was theirs, but the regular drum gun was incredibly overpowered at the uncommon level.

Every patch seemed only to make it stronger, and at the end of its life, it was a better weapon than the light machine gun. This can be taken out of the vault if Epic Games lowers the damage.

Related: 5 best Fortnite map codes for 1v1 practice in 2021

Advertisement

#1 - Infinity Blade

Image via Epic Games

The most all-around overpowered weapon in Fortnite in the minds of some players. It destroyed anything that gave materials in one hit, it destroyed structures, and it destroyed players.

The second a player found it in Polar peak, health and shields would regenerate, and the player would become unstoppable. The player would indeed lose everything else but did they really need any more weapons?

Infinity Blade: I'm going to be completely overpowered and ruin games of Fortnite for everyone



B.R.U.T.E Mechs: Hold my slurp juice — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) August 6, 2019

It needs no ammo. It takes three hits to kill anyone with full health and instant regeneration when killing anyone. On top of increased movement speed, a player with this could be unstoppable. It's understandable why it existed, but this one should stay in the Fortnite vault.