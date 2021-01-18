Top 5 rare Back Bling in Fortnite as of 2021

Fortnite has many items and skins and items. But players spend a lot of time deciding what to parade around on their backs.

This list will detail a few rare Back Bling. Certain things that, when seen in-game, display a player's dedication to the game of Fortnite. Because these blings could only have been earned using forethought and knowing their true value.

This list includes the Back Bling that was only available in certain regions.

5 of the rarest Fortnite Back Bling to have on in 2021

#5 - Swag Bag

Image via Epic Games

A Swag Bag shows that a player supported Fortnite even before it had a hope of being popular. Fortnite was Epic Games' second game to enter a tournament-style market. The first was Paragon. Players who bet on Fortnite over Paragon were right. They can show it by sporting this bag. The Swag Bag was exclusive to the Fortnite Starterpack 3. There was no other way to get it. This is definitely an OG type Back Bling.

#4 - Galaxy

Image via Epic Games

Players had to buy an expensive phone or tablet. That is how difficult it was to gain this skin. If players did not own a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S4 or a Tab, they could not get this skin. That technically made this skin the most expensive in Fortnite because these devices cost hundreds of dollars at the time.

The galaxy skin was available for a minimal time exclusively on Samsung's newest devices. So this one was hard to get. The skin looks great. To have this skin meant that a player-owned one of these Samsung devices already.

#3 - Royal and Squire Shields

Image via Epic Games

These count as one because they look incredibly alike. To have this shield is basically to say "I am the OG in Fortnite" because players needed to have the battle pass in Season 2 to earn this shield. Seeing a player with it is one of the rarest things to happen anytime. It doesn't really match any character skins, so it's more of a statement than a cosmetic choice.

#2 - Black Shield

Image via Epic Games

Today, players can get to level 100 by delving into the challenges. A long time ago, this wasn't the case. Leveling up wasn't so easy. For example, the Aquaman challenge involved catching two types of fish in a single match, which was unbelievably easy. During the Black Shield, players had to grind XP from wins and kills to earn the level required for this final tier item. To have this item showcases longevity and skill.

Any one seen the human size Fortnite back bling... The black knight shield.. has any one gotton one yet? #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/N7j47LNPjS — Majin Videl (Kaimya Fenton) Ville Nightlord (@KaimyaFenton03) September 30, 2019

#1 - Insignia/Penguin

Image via Epic Games

Insignia and Penguin are obviously the rarest back bling in Fortnite. These count as one because they're earned the same way.

Tencent - a company that owns stock in many gaming companies, including Epic Games - was in charge of giving out Back Bling. This was only offered to users in mainland China. If a player didn't live in mainland China, this skin was out of reach. Even if anyone tried to play off of a Chinese server, this Back Bling wouldn't appear. These are rare even to come across. The location is one thing. But there were steps required to unlock it.

Sign up for a QQ account and play Fortnite via WeGame on a Chinese client. Using WeGame, a player would have to play for a total of 24 hours on a China client. Doing so would give you the availability to refer. Refer a person. That person needs to play for 10 hours total on a China client.

This is incredibly difficult to do and requires way more steps than any other Back Bling or skin.

