5 best Fortnite map codes for Zone Wars in 2021

These maps are currently incredibly popular and have good reason to be. Players who want to spend a few days playing through the best creative maps Fortnite has to offer don't need to look any further.

This list has enough diversity to keep each new map feeling different from the last and enough fun to keep players hooked for long periods of time.

Related: 5 best Fortnite map codes for 1v1 practice in 2021

Fortnite's top 5 maps for Zone Wars

#5 - 3V3V3V3! SKYWARS

Image via Fortnite

This Zone War has become popular just due to how easy it is for players to misstep and fall into the lava. The added challenge that comes with deciding where to step as another shot is taken is not only perilous but fun.

The best feeling is when the opponent is so focused on firing back and moving to avoid shots that they misjudge how close they are to an edge and lose the match just due to clumsiness. It's also good practice to get the new skin for TheGrefg.

Related: Fortnite star TheGrefg breaks Twitch record after amassing 2 million concurrent viewers

Advertisement

The moment has finally arrived and @TheGrefg is coming to the Icon Series!



Check out our blog for a sneak peek at his Cosmetic Set along with info about his crazy Floor is Lava tournament.



More info: https://t.co/0YxAnkjnti — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 12, 2021

Code: 0358-6493-1913

#4 - SMALL-TOWN SQUAD SCRIMS

Image via Fortnite

Any player who has been in a match where the storm was close enough to cut off a house knows how intense it is. Those matches where the storm has almost cut off any available moving room are the most memorable.

This map is all about that feeling. It brings up the speed of the storm, so its ominous presence is that much more relevant. Teams have mere minutes to win, or the game will be decided by who can survive the longest in the storm.

Code: 8872-2262-5923

Advertisement

#3 - ENIGMA'S DOWNHILL RIVERS ZONE WARS (2.0)

Image via Fortnite

Enigma lives up to its name on this map. It is the most complex and intricate map on this list. It has a moving storm, multiple maps, forced respawn, and a random loadout, to name a few features. This map is worth playing a few times to take in the absolute awe that comes with realizing how complex it is.

Related: Top 5 Fortnite Creative maps for warm-up in 2021

Code: 8662-3682-3295

#2 - 4 IN 1 ZONE WARS

Image via Fortnite

This is literally four maps in one. The creator has designed this map much like Epic Games have designed the main map. Each small piece of this big map feels like its own neighborhood.

Put together, it feels like an entire Fortnite map but smaller and more condensed. This map is great for practicing moving from one situation and scene to another, much like in the main game.

Related: Top 5 streamers who quit Fortnite for another game

Advertisement

Code: 7882-3216-7301

#1 - TOWN ZONE WARS

Image via Fortnite

This map is number one because of how well designed it is. Most maps in Fortnite feel like they only took a couple of hours to create. This map feels like hours were spent on just the concept of the design.

Cars and houses feel like they belong where they're at. As the storm moves along the map and highlights each piece of scenery, everything feels like it belongs there. It makes the map much more immersive, and when creators take their time like this, they should be rewarded.

Related: Top 5 Contrails in Fortnite as of 2020

Code: 9299-7973-8393