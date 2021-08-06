Top 5 Genshin Impact characters with tragic backstories

Genshin Impact is normally a cheerful and fun game, but it still has its fair share of tragic backstories.

Not all characters have a tragic backstory. In fact, most have a seemingly normal to cheerful backstory. However, there are characters with a sad backstory that empathetic players can feel sorry for. Even if the subject matter isn't that dark, it's still a noticeable departure from what most players see in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players can often discover these backstories through either the in-game quests or by looking at their character stories (provided that the player unlocked them).

Five of the saddest backstories for Genshin Impact characters

#5 - The Traveler

Regardless of the protagonist the player chooses, their story is the same. They cannot possess a Vision, and they are separated from their sibling in a world they are unfamiliar with.

Throughout Genshin Impact's Archon Quests, the player gets more insight into the Traveler's backstory. Their sibling leads the Abyss Order, whose main goal is to eradicate all of the Seven Nations, and the Traveler is helpless to try and stop it.

Much of the Traveler's backstory is still a mystery, but they seem destined for great and terrible things after their clash with the Unknown God.

#4 - Qiqi

A resurrected zombie with poor memory is but only a part of the unfortunate circumstances that plague Qiqi. She's been blessed in that she can no longer die, but that topic delves more into one of a philosophical nature.

There is also a hint of bliss when it comes to being able to forget some painful memories. However, it also means that she will forget more important things.

Unfortunately for her, Qiqi does whatever she's told to do in Genshin Impact (although she does so in the most literal sense). It's a strange fate for what was originally just an innocent bystander.

#3 - Venti

Many of the sad parts of Venti's backstory stems from his relationship with the Nameless Bard. Back then, Venti was known as Barbatos and was just a wind spirit. He eventually met the Nameless Bard and befriended him, only to be saddened once the bard died.

Venti chose to honor him by taking his appearance and profession. Of course, there is also the matter of the Archon War and Venti's involvement with it.

#2 - Bennett

Bennett's notoriously bad luck often leaves the poor lad wondering about life and death. His adventure team disbanded in a spectacular fashion, but that was more comical compared to Bennett's upbringing.

He was abandoned as a baby and has been used to pain ever since. Even when other people would normally feel pain, it's just an everyday occurrence to him by this point.

He keeps marching on, regardless of how unlucky he is in Genshin Impact.

#1 - Xiao

As the last remaining Yaksha in Genshin Impact, Xiao's life has been subject to numerous conflicts and tragedies. One of the most telling examples was when an evil god forced Xiao to do despicable acts, including having to kill many people and being forced to devour their dreams.

Afterward, Xiao is conflicted. Hatred taints his soul, which makes his primary conflict an example of person vs. self. All he lives for is fighting, and he is all alone in the world in what he represents.

