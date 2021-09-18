5 highest-rated right-backs (RB & RWB) in FIFA 22

EA Sports has revealed the ratings of several players for FIFA 22, which is set to be released this fall.

FIFA 22 will incorporate the series' usual rating system in which players are assessed in six different facets and assigned a total score. Like previous releases, Lionel Messi reigns supreme at the top. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was dethroned from his second spot by Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski.

FIFA 22 is set to arrive on 1 October 2021 on PC and all major consoles.

The top-ranking right backs (RB) in FIFA 22

EA Sports has already unveiled ratings for its top 22 players. Multiple clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool, have already posted their players' reactions on various platforms.

1) Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) - 87

Image by EA

Trent Alexander Arnold is an English professional footballer who plays for Premier League Club Liverpool and the England National Team. He is often regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 87 79 68 88 80 80 72

2) João Cancelo (Manchester City) - 86

Image by EA

João Pedro Cavaco Cancelo is a Portuguese footballer who plays at right-back for Premier League club Manchester City and the Portugal National Team.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 86 85 71 83 84 80 72

3) Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - 85

Image by EA

Kyle Andrew Walker is an English professional footballer who plays in the right-back position for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 85 92 63 76 78 80 82

4) Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) - 85

Image by EA

Daniel "Dani" Carvajal Ramos is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a right-back for Real Madrid and the Spain national team.

Having progressed through the Real Madrid youth ranks, he spent a season with Bayer Leverkusen before returning to his boyhood club.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 85 80 54 78 80 81 80

5) Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) 82

Image by EA

Denzel Justus Morris Dumfries is a Dutch professional footballer who plays in the right-back position for Serie A club Inter Milan and the Netherlands national team. He began his senior career at Sparta Rotterdam in 2014, helping them gain promotion to the Eredivisie two years later.

Following this achievement, Dumfries was named Eerste Divisie Talent of the Year.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 82 80 61 66 72 78 89

Also Read

With a host of new features and gameplay improvements, FIFA 22 has already garnered favorable views from across the community. Suffice to say, fans are ecstatic to get their hands on this year's edition.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul